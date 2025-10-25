WWE Confirms Championship Match For Upcoming Episode Of Raw

The upcoming October 27 edition of WWE Raw is shaping up to be a major night, with multiple marquee matches and segments confirmed.
WWE announced during SmackDown that Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss will defend their WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship against Bayley and Lyra Valkyria. The challenge was first made by Bayley on social media earlier in the day, and WWE quickly made it official for Monday night’s broadcast.
In addition, the two men set to compete for the vacant World Heavyweight Championship , CM Punk and Jey Uso , will come face-to-face just days before their title clash at Saturday Night’s Main Event on November 1. With emotions already running high, their meeting is expected to be a heated one.
Another featured bout will see Nikki Bella take on Roxanne Perez. This follows the events of last week’s Raw, where Bella came to the aid of Stephanie Vaquer after Perez and Raquel Rodriguez launched a two-on-one assault.
Confirmed lineup for WWE Raw on October 27:
Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Bayley and Lyra Valkyria
CM Punk and Jey Uso face-to-face
Nikki Bella vs. Roxanne Perez
DING DONG, HELLO @MsCharlotteWWE, @AlexaBliss_WWE, @WWE #wwesmackdown #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/TvuSGy4YdY, Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) October 24, 2025
Prescott Valley, Arizona
Oct. 25th 2025
Anaheim, California
Oct. 27th 2025
Orlando, Florida
Oct. 28th 2025
Edinburg, Texas
Oct. 29th 2025
Edinburg, Texas
Oct. 29th 2025
Salt Lake City, Utah
Oct. 31st 2025
Leave a Comment ()