WWE Confirms Championship Match For Upcoming Episode Of Raw

The upcoming October 27 edition of WWE Raw is shaping up to be a major night, with multiple marquee matches and segments confirmed.

WWE announced during SmackDown that Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss will defend their WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship against Bayley and Lyra Valkyria. The challenge was first made by Bayley on social media earlier in the day, and WWE quickly made it official for Monday night’s broadcast.

In addition, the two men set to compete for the vacant World Heavyweight Championship , CM Punk and Jey Uso , will come face-to-face just days before their title clash at Saturday Night’s Main Event on November 1. With emotions already running high, their meeting is expected to be a heated one.

Another featured bout will see Nikki Bella take on Roxanne Perez. This follows the events of last week’s Raw, where Bella came to the aid of Stephanie Vaquer after Perez and Raquel Rodriguez launched a two-on-one assault.

Confirmed lineup for WWE Raw on October 27: