WWE SmackDown Sees Stunning Heel Turn

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 25, 2025
WWE SmackDown Sees Stunning Heel Turn

A shocking betrayal unfolded on WWE SmackDown, throwing the women’s division into chaos.

During the show, Jade Cargill appeared to come to Tiffany Stratton’s aid as Giulia and Kiana James launched a two-on-one assault. Cargill ran to the ring, fended off the attackers, and lifted Stratton’s arm in front of an applauding crowd.

Moments later, the mood changed entirely. Cargill suddenly leveled Stratton with a powerful clothesline, stunning the audience. She continued the assault, pummeling the WWE Women’s Champion before placing Stratton’s leg between the steel steps and stomping down with full force.

Although tensions have been brewing between Cargill and Stratton in recent weeks, few expected such a ruthless turn. It now appears Cargill has firmly set her sights on the Women’s Championship, willing to do whatever it takes to seize it.

