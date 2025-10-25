×
Titus O’Neil Praises Paul Heyman As WWE’s “Unsung Hero” Behind Top Stars

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 25, 2025
During his appearance on TMZ Inside The Ring, Titus O’Neil shared his thoughts on which current WWE Superstars he believes are destined to become future World Champions.

“Yeah, Bron Breakker, for sure,” O’Neil said confidently, before adding, “The big Nigerian out of NXT… Oba. I think is World Champion material. And Trick Williams, I think, is another one that people will get behind. He’s got tremendous upside.”

O’Neil singled out Breakker’s rise through the ranks, noting how his current presentation sets him apart. “Bron Breakker is definitely going to be a World Champion here in the very near future. He’s special. And I think being paired up with Paul Heyman is obviously going to accelerate when that trigger is pulled.”

He went on to praise Heyman’s influence in WWE, calling him one of the company’s most important behind-the-scenes figures. “You can’t be around Paul Heyman for five minutes without being better in this business. Paul Heyman is, in my opinion, the unsung hero of that company when it comes to helping develop talent, characters, and teaching the art of communication and storytelling. I don’t think there’s many people in the business, if any, that are better than Paul Heyman.”

O’Neil pointed to Roman Reigns as a prime example of Heyman’s impact. “If you look at Roman Reigns prior to getting with Paul Heyman, it’s night and day. Look at the historic run that Roman Reigns went on, and the character development throughout the entire process, and how Roman no longer needs Paul Heyman. He is a bona fide movie star in the making.”

