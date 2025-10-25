×
WWE Announces New International Recruits For NXT

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 25, 2025
WWE Announces New International Recruits For NXT

WWE has officially unveiled its newest wave of international talent signings, following a series of global tryouts held earlier this year during the company’s overseas tour in March. The announcement confirms several names that had already been rumored to be joining the company.

Among those who took part in the tryouts were Zozaya, Mike D Vecchio, and Aigle Blanc, all of whom were previously reported as likely to sign after completing their independent obligations. WWE has now confirmed those reports, listing the new recruits under their real names, along with two additional signees.

The five new WWE recruits are:

  • Jaime Garcia (Zozaya)

  • Mike Derudder (Mike D Vecchio)

  • Dusan Novakovic

  • Cyril Coquerelle (Aigle Blanc)

  • Nathan Cranton

Their official NXT debuts have not yet been announced.

Jaime Garcia (Zozaya): A 23-year-old from Spain, Garcia began wrestling in 2018 and has since performed for promotions such as Progress Wrestling, CMLL, Pro Wrestling NOAH, and RevPro.

Cyril Coquerelle (Aigle Blanc): The 27-year-old from France, formerly known under the mask as Aigle Blanc, has spent over a decade competing across Europe. He made his name with wXw and also wrestled in Japan for All Japan Pro Wrestling.

Mike Derudder (Mike D Vecchio): The 29-year-old Belgian standout brings over twelve years of experience. He has wrestled for promotions including wXw, Progress Wrestling, and RevPro, and competed in AJPW’s Champion Carnival earlier this year.

Dusan Novakovic: Hailing from Serbia, Novakovic has a background in professional mixed martial arts. He fought once professionally in 2023, securing a victory in just twenty-three seconds by submission at an ACF event.

Nathan Cranton (Nathan Angel): The youngest signing at 22, Cranton is from the United Kingdom. Known as Nathan Angel on the independent scene, he also drew attention outside wrestling for his participation in various beauty pageants.

