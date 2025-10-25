Peter Avalon Undergoes Another Surgery Amid Long AEW Absence

AEW star Peter Avalon has shared an update with fans, revealing that he recently underwent another surgery. In a post on social media, Avalon confirmed that the procedure, performed on Tuesday, October 21, was to repair his meniscus and ACL. This latest operation comes just months after he had rotator cuff surgery back in April.

Avalon, who has been out of in-ring competition since December 2024, briefly resurfaced on ROH programming last October on HonorClub, where he teamed with Preston Vance. Known outside the ring as Peter Hernandez, Avalon was part of the original AEW roster when the company launched in 2019.

He first appeared as “The Librarian” alongside Leva Bates before becoming known for his infamous losing streak on AEW Dark, which turned into a storyline that culminated with his tag team partnership and rivalry with Brandon Cutler in The Initiative. Avalon eventually transitioned into his “Pretty” Peter Avalon persona, showcasing a more flamboyant side of his character.

In 2021, he joined forces with Ryan Nemeth, JD Drake, and Cezar Bononi to form The Wingmen, a faction that remained active through 2023. Prior to AEW, Avalon competed for TNA under the name Norv Fernum between 2013 and 2015 and later made a one-off appearance on WWE SmackDown Live in 2017 as Adam James.

Comment - Join WNS (It’s Free!)

Ready to join the discussion? Sign up in 30 seconds to comment on wrestling news, connect with fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Click the link to sign up today - Become a Member (Don't forget to verify your email!).