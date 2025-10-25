WWE Smackdown Results - October 24, 2025

Tonight on SmackDown, Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre will be on hand, Ilja Dragunov defends his United States Championship in an Open Challenge, Shinsuke Nakamura & Rey Fenix collide with The MFTs, Tiffany Stratton goes head to head with Kiana James and more!

Check back for live results when the show airs at 8/7 C.

We start the show with clips of last week's "chaotic" episode.

Cody Rhodes walks backstage. Jimmy Uso walks up and thanks Rhodes for sticking up for Jacob Fatu. Rhodes asks Jimmy if things are good between him and Jey Uso. Jimmy says he doesn't know, and Rhodes tells him to do what's right for him. Uso goes to talk to Nick Aldis while Rhodes makes his way out to the ring.

Cody Rhodes makes his way out to the ring and gets the crowd amped up. Rhodes talks about how he beat Drew McIntyre with his title and whether he needs to apologize for that or not. McIntyre appears in the crowd and says he doesn't need Rhodes' apology. He asks the crowd why they're cheering Rhodes and booing him. McIntyre says everyone is brainwashed by Corporate Cody's Propaganda and that's why he continues to be cheered. McIntyre talks about who attacked Jacob Fatu and rattles off names of prospects. Rhodes tells McIntyre to shut up and says let's fight right now. Rhodes starts undressing in the ring, and McIntyre gets attacked by Jimmy Uso outside the ring. McIntyre is tossed through the announce desk and Uso also hits a suicide dive on McIntyre sending him into the announce desk. Security comes out to break them up. As all this goes on, Solo Sikoa with The MFTs (JC Mateo, Talla Tonga, Tonga Loa and Tama Tonga) come out and Sikoa locks eyes and smiles maniacally.

Drew McIntyre argues with Nick Aldis backstage. Jimmy Uso attacks McIntyre and security runs in to break them up again.

Match 1: The MFTs (Tama Tonga & JC Mateo) w/Solo Sikoa, Talla Tonga & Tonga Loa) -vs- Shinsuke Nakamura & Rey Fenix

Tonga and Nakamura start the bout. Tonga strikes and knocks Nakamura to the mat. Both men unload punches in the middle of the ring. Nakamura gets elbowed down to the mat by Tonga and Nakamura comes back with some kicks and a knee to the face. Tonga is covered and he kicks out at two. Fenix is tagged and Mateo tags himself in. Mateo runs at Fenix and Fenix catches him with some punches. Fenix kicks Mateo and bounces off the ropes with an armdrag. Nakamura is tagged back in and Mateo is double teamed and The MFTs regroup outside the ring as we cut to a commercial.

Back to the match, Tonga suplexes Fenix and tags out Mateo. Mateo kicks Fenix and batters him in the corner. Mateo chops Fenix down to the mat and then connects with a solid punch. Tonga is tagged in and he splashes into Fenix in the corner. Fenix punches Tonga and tries to tag, but Tonga doesn't let him. Tonga clotheslines Fenix to the mat and tags in Mateo. Mateo hits a pump handle throw and covers Fenix for a two count. Mateo slaps Fenix in a submission hold and Fenix punches out of the hold. Fenix dropkicks Mateo and tries to tag out and does. Nakamura comes in and takes out Mateo with a dropkick and knocks Tonga off the apron. Nakamura kicks Mateo several times and then kicks him on the back of his head. Nakamura places Mateo on the top rope and Nakamura drives a knee into him and covers him for a two count. Nakamura kicks Mateo and Mateo throws Nakamura to the mat and tags in Tonga. Tonga collides with Nakamura in the corner and Nakamura comes back with a kick. Fenix tags in and he moonsaults onto Tonga and covers for a near fall. Tonga catches Fenix and punches him. Fenix comes back with a kick and hits Adios Amigo. Fenix hits a crossbody and covers Tonga till Mateo breaks the pin. All hell breaks loose in the ring and Fenix knocks Tonga out of the ring. Fenix comes off the top rope and takes out Loa and Tonga. Sikoa distracts the ref, Talla Tonga chokeslams Fenix on the apron and in the ring, Tonga then hits The Cutthroat and gets the win.

Winners: The MFTs

Nick Aldis is talking to Jimmy Uso backstage. Aldis tells Uso that he needs to calm down. Uso says he wants a fight tonight. Aldis tells Uso he has a No Disqualification Match with Drew McIntyre tonight.

Giulia is approached by Chelsea Green and Alba Fyre. Green suggests they run a campaign for her to be the women's champ and Giulia can be her Vice President. Kiana James comes by and tells them no and that she has a match next. Nikki Cross can be seen creeping around behind them during this segment.

Match 2: Tiffany Stratton -vs- Kiana James w/Giulia

We get the bell, and Stratton gets James locked in an arm bar. James does a roundoff and locks up with Stratton again. Stratton flips out of the hold and slams down James. Both women take turns doing gymnastics and Stratton starts with taking James down with armdrags and locks James in another arm bar. James kicks out of the hold and sends Stratton into the corner. James kicks Stratton several times in the corner and Stratton rolls up James for a one-count pinning attempt. Stratton hits a leaping dropkick and then sends James out of the ring. Stratton misses a baseball slide and James misses a moonsault off the apron. Stratton punches James, Giulia distracts Stratton and James throws Stratton into the barricades and we cut to a commercial.

Back to SmackDown, Stratton is sent outside the ring and Giulia kicks Stratton while James distracts the ref. James throws Stratton back in the ring and covers Stratton for a two count. Stratton punches James but is taken down with a shoulder tackle. James punches Stratton a couple times and connects with an elbow. James covers and Stratton kicks out. James puts Stratton in a chin lock and then slams down Stratton as she tries to break the hold. James kicks Stratton in the corner and hits some shoulder checks in the corner. James hits Stratton with a big boot and covers Stratton for a near fall. Stratton and James take each other down with hair beils. Stratton and James punch each other in the middle of the ring. Stratton knees James and then takes her down with some clotheslines. Stratton hits her handspring elbow and then hits an Alabama Slam. James moves out of the way and misses the Prettiest Moonsault Ever. James hits a Falcon Arrow and covers Stratton for a near fall. James sits Stratton on the top rope and then climbs up with her. Stratton pushes James off and hits a Swanton Bomb and then follows it up with The PME and gets the win.

Winner: Tiffany Stratton

After the match, Giulia attacks Stratton. Jade Cargill's music hits and Cargill runs down and takes care of Giulia and James. Cargill offers her hand to Stratton and helps her up and both women pose in the ring and celebrate. Cargill turns around and clotheslines Stratton to the mat. Cargill punches Stratton in the corner and throws her into the other ring post and Stratton falls to the outside. Stratton is thrown into the steel steps and then tosses Stratton over the announce desk. Cargill gets to Stratton and starts punching her until officials get her off Stratton. Cargill breaks free and attacks Stratton some more. Cargill poses in the ring with Women's Champion as Stratton is laid out outside the ring.

Ijla Dragunov walks backstage. Sami Zayn approaches him and congratulates him on beating him. Dragunov gives Zayn props about doing the open challenge. Zayn says he's passing the Open Challenge Saga off to him and says he believes Dragunov is the guy to do it. Dragunov is all pumped up and leaves.

Jade Cargill walks backstage. Cathy Kelley asks Cargill why she attacked Stratton. Cargill says the world doesn't respect patience but power and she's not asking for it, she's taking it.

Ijla Dragunov comes out of the ring to kick off his Unites States Championship Open Challenge. Dragunov says his recovery had some highs and lows and that he missed the WWE. He says there were times where he didn't see the light at the end of the tunnel but everyone knows giving up is not something he knows how to do. He says he won the title from a great man and it's his duty to continue the legacy of the open challenge and tonight pain will entertain us.

Match 3 - WWE United States Championship Open Challenge: Ijla Dragunov(c) -vs- Aleister Black w/Zelina Vega

Black and Dragunov lock up and Black gets Dragunov against the ropes and kicks him. Dragunov chops Black and Black fires back with kicks to Dragunov. Dragunov gets Black off his feet onto the mat and Black kicks Dragunov off the apron as he attempts The Constantine Special. Vega hits a headscissors on Dragunov and Black then comes out and kicks Dragunov and we cut to a commercial.

Back to the match, Dragunov is getting punched out in the middle of the ring. Dragunov fights back with punches and they take turns kicking each other until they're both laid out on the mat. Dragunov collides with Black in the corner and boots Black in the corner. Dragunov hits two German Suplexes and then hits a driver on Black and covers him for a two count. Vega causes a distraction allowing Black to knock off the top rope and then hitting a meteora on Dragunov. Black kicks Dragunov and hits a bridging German Suplex and covers for a near fall. Dragunov tries rolling up Black but Black kicks out. Black kicks Dragunov off the top rope and covers for a near fall. Dragunov connects with The Constantine Special and both men are laid out. Dragunov catches a kick and strikes Black. Black gets powerbombed to the mat and Dragunov sets up for The H-Bomb. Black gets his knee up and blocks The H-Bomb and both men are laid out again. Black kicks Dragunov in the corner and chops him. Black puts Dragunov on the top rope and climbs the ropes with Dragunov. Black kicks Dragunov as he sits on the top rope but is knocked down. Dragunov connects with a dropkick across the ring and takes out Black. Dragunov climbs the other turnbuckle and hits a Senton on Black. Dragunov covers Black and Black kicks out at two as Vega stresses outside the ring. Black kicks Dragunov mid-air countering the Torpedo Moscow and slams Dragunov on his head with a BrainBuster and covers Dragunov for a near fall. Dragunov connects with Torpedo Moscow but cannot cover Black. Vega trips Dragunov in the corner allowing Black to attack Dragunov. Vega gets ejected from ringside and as she's leaving, Damian Priest comes out to the ring. Priest shows his burn marks on his face and in the ring, Dragunov hits Torpedo Moscow again and gets the win.

Winner and STILL United States Champion: Ijla Dragunov

After the match, Priest gets in the ring and starts punching out Aleister Black. Black is thrown out of the ring and kicked onto the announce desk. Priest continues to punch Black and then Priest grabs two chairs. Black is thrown back on the announce desk and he sets a chair under him. Vega jumps off the apron onto Priest's back and gauges his eyes. Vega and Black escape and Priest poses on the announce desk.

Cathy Kelley talks to Carmelo Hayes backstage. Hayes says The Miz taught him a lot and he's grateful for that. He says he had to get even because The Miz put his hands on him. He says, he and The Miz are even now and there are no grudges. Hayes says he's ready to get back on track and start his SmackDown journey again. Kit Wilson interrupts his interview and Hayes challenges him to a match next week.

Ilja Dragunov walks backstage. Axiom and Nathan Frazer ask when they get a shot at the title. Dragunov says the open challenge is for everyone and leaves. DIY and Candice LeRae come up and make fun of Fraxiom. Tama Tonga comes up and threatens them with hand gestures.

Cathy Kelley talks to Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss. She talks to them about defending their titles. Nia Jax comes by and says she's waiting for one of them to stab the other in the back. Flair says she used to be jaded like Jax but she now has healthy relationships. Jax talks about Bliss turning her back on her and Bliss tells her she's changed but the old Bliss isn't hard to find. A match is set for Bliss and Jax for next week.

Match 4 - No Disqualification Match: Drew McIntyre -vs- Jimmy Uso

The guys start fighting outside the ring. Uso slams McIntyre into the barricades and McIntyre punches Uso and the match begins in the ring. McIntyre punches Uso, and Uso chops McIntyre. Uso is flattened by McIntyre and McIntyre punches and chops Uso. Uso kicks McIntyre and clotheslines him over the ropes sending McIntyre outside the ring. Uso goes for a suicide dive but dives into a punch. McIntyre and Uso fight outside the ring using the steel steps and then jumping the barricades and brawl out into the crowd. Uso suplexes McIntyre on the concrete floor and then throws him over the barricade to the ring. Uso pulls a table out from under the ring and we cut to a commercial break.

Back to our main event, Uso punches McIntyre in the center of the ring but gets taken down by a shoulder check. McIntyre covers Uso and Uso kicks out at two. Uso kicks McIntyre who rolls out of the ring. Uso comes out as well and jumps off the barricades and is caught by McIntyre. McIntyre hits a Belly to Belly on Uso outside the ring. McIntyre sends Uso back in the ring and covers Uso - Uso, again, kicks out at two. McIntyre gets a chair and gets back in the ring and smokes Uso in the ribs with the chair. McIntyre smacks Uso across the back with the chair and sets the chair up in the ring. McIntyre slams Uso's head off the seat of the chair and tells Uso that he chose this and then sits him on the chair. McIntyre punches a seated Uso several times and goes for a Claymore. Uso gets up off the chair and trips McIntyre and McIntyre falls into the chair. Uso kicks McIntyre in the gut and punches him. Uso gets McIntyre on his shoulders but counters out. Uso hits Uso in the Wind and covers McIntyre for a near fall. Uso hits McIntyre with a chair and unleashes several chairshots on McIntyre. Uso now sets up the table he put in the ring earlier. McIntyre kicks Uso and hits a Futureshock DDT on Uso and covers him for a two count. McIntyre goes for a Claymore but Uso dodges and McIntyre runs into a Samoan Drop through the table. Uso climbs the ropes and goes for The Uso Splash but McIntyre hits Uso with a chair. McIntyre Claymores Uso and gets the win.

Winner: Drew McIntyre

After the match, McIntyre uses the chair to choke out Uso. Officials come out to break the attack. Cody Rhodes runs out and starts beating on McIntyre. Rhodes assaults McIntyre all around the ring and tosses him over to the time keepers area. Rhodes gets in the ring to tend to Uso. McIntyre gets in the ring and hits a Claymore on Rhodes. Uso and Rhodes are laid out in the ring as McIntyre taunts and talks smack to them and SmackDown goes off the air.