Andrade’s AEW Return Reportedly Blocked By WWE Non-Compete Clause

Fresh information has surfaced regarding the uncertain situation surrounding Andrade, whose anticipated return to AEW has reportedly been halted due to a non-compete clause linked to his WWE release. According to PWInsider, Andrade is still being promoted for upcoming independent wrestling appearances in Maine and New York, though it remains unclear if he will actually participate. This follows his previously advertised appearance for WWC in Puerto Rico over the weekend, where he was present but did not compete.

PWInsider further reported growing speculation among lucha circles about WWE’s intentions. “There is a belief in some lucha circles that WWE is trying to use the leverage of the potential one-year no compete as a way to bring Andrade back into the fold,” the outlet wrote, adding that while WWE has not confirmed this, the belief is widely circulating in Mexico.

The confusion stems from Andrade’s WWE departure, as both he and others reportedly believed he was free to work elsewhere immediately. That led to his unannounced AEW return on October 1, when he aligned himself with the Don Callis Family, followed by a match appearance in Mexico shortly after. However, WWE later informed Andrade that his contract still binds him to a non-compete period. Reports suggest this restriction could extend up to one year, part of a newer TKO clause applied to talent released “for cause.”

Due to a legal notice from WWE, AEW has not referenced Andrade’s October 1 return on its programming. The non-compete has also caused cancellations elsewhere, including his scheduled match against LA Park for Mucha Lucha Atlanta on October 25. Andrade has yet to publicly address the matter.

Despite the ongoing dispute, independent promotions continue to advertise Andrade for upcoming appearances. He is currently listed for Big Time Wrestling on November 1, where he is set to face Donovan Dijak, and another event for House of Glory in Long Island, New York, on November 15. It remains uncertain whether Andrade will be permitted to attend either booking.

