×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

WWE Reportedly Protecting Bron Breakker Ahead Of World Title Push

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 24, 2025
WWE Reportedly Protecting Bron Breakker Ahead Of World Title Push

Following Seth Rollins’ shoulder injury that forced him to vacate the World Heavyweight Championship, WWE hosted a Battle Royal on the October 20 episode of Raw to decide who would challenge CM Punk for the vacant title at Saturday Night’s Main Event. Jey Uso emerged victorious, but fans quickly noticed that Bron Breakker was not part of the match.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE management made a creative decision “not to have Adam Pearce allow Breakker or Bronson Reed in the Battle Royal,” though no storyline reason was provided on television. The move reportedly ties into WWE’s long-term direction for Breakker’s main roster push.

The report notes, “Breakker is expected to end up as champion, but they have a plan of how and when to execute it.” Officials within WWE felt that the upcoming Saturday Night’s Main Event on November 1 was not the right platform for Breakker’s planned World Heavyweight Championship victory.

Meltzer explained, “it happening on an SNME show, which is a Peacock exclusive and likely won’t do big viewing numbers, was decided to not be the time or the place.” As a result, WWE opted to keep Breakker out of the Battle Royal entirely rather than have him participate and be eliminated, which could weaken his momentum.

“So if Breakker wasn’t going to win, there was no reason to put him in and get eliminated,” the report added. This strategy allows WWE to keep Breakker strong while holding off on his eventual rise to the top of the Raw brand.

During the October 20 episode, Breakker appeared alongside Bronson Reed and Paul Heyman to discuss the attack on Seth Rollins but did not compete in a match that night.

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Tempe, Arizona

Oct. 24th 2025

#smackdown

WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2025

Prescott Valley, Arizona

Oct. 25th 2025

#halloween havoc

WWE Monday Night RAW

Anaheim, California

Oct. 27th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Oct. 28th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Edinburg, Texas

Oct. 29th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Edinburg, Texas

Oct. 29th 2025

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Salt Lake City, Utah

Oct. 31st 2025

#smackdown

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy