AJ Lee Featured In Netflix Banner For WWE Raw At Madison Square Garden

A potential spoiler for AJ Lee’s WWE return may have surfaced from an unexpected place , Netflix. The streaming giant, which now airs Monday Night Raw, is reportedly promoting the November 17 episode of the show with AJ Lee featured prominently in the episode banner.

This particular edition of Raw is already being hyped as a major night for WWE. Taking place at Madison Square Garden in New York City, it will mark John Cena’s final appearance as a full-time Superstar. The addition of AJ Lee in the promotional imagery has sparked speculation that WWE could be planning her on-screen return at the event.

AJ Lee last appeared on WWE television at the Wrestlepalooza Premium Live Event earlier this year, teaming with her husband CM Punk in a mixed tag team match against Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch. Since that night, she has not been featured in any further storylines or appearances.

Although WWE has not officially confirmed AJ Lee for the November 17 Raw, her inclusion in Netflix’s promotional material is often a strong sign that she may indeed appear.

🚨| AJ Lee is currently featured on the Netflix banner for the Nov. 17th episode of RAW at Madison Square Garden.



AJ LEE RETURNING? 👀 pic.twitter.com/F6S8P1iehk , EliteRockerz 𝕏 (@EliteClubS0B) October 24, 2025

Comment - Join WNS (It’s Free!)

Ready to join the discussion? Sign up in 30 seconds to comment on wrestling news, connect with fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Click the link to sign up today - Become a Member (Don't forget to verify your email!).