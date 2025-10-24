×
WWE Adjusts Men’s WarGames Plans Following Seth Rollins Injury

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 24, 2025
WWE Adjusts Men’s WarGames Plans Following Seth Rollins Injury

A new update has surfaced regarding WWE’s creative direction for the men’s WarGames match at Survivor Series, following the recent injury to Seth Rollins. Rollins suffered a shoulder injury at Crown Jewel, which forced him to relinquish the World Heavyweight Championship and led to necessary changes in the originally reported lineup.

Initial plans called for a blockbuster WarGames showdown featuring Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, Austin Theory, and Brock Lesnar taking on CM Punk, Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, Jacob Fatu, and either LA Knight or Jimmy Uso. However, with Rollins now out of action, WWE has been forced to adapt.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, despite Rollins’ absence, the overall concept for the match remains largely the same for now. “Since many have asked, as of press time, the men’s WarGames match was still a Punk & Reigns team against The Vision-led team,” the report stated.

There had been speculation that the company might shift direction and focus on the ongoing feud between The Wyatt Sicks and The MFT’s instead, but that is reportedly not the current plan. “Some thought with all the injuries that it would be changed to the Wyatts vs. MFTs since they are clearly doing a multi-person program there as well,” Meltzer wrote.

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames will take place on Saturday, November 29, at Petco Park in San Diego, California. The Vision currently includes Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed under the management of Paul Heyman, following their recent betrayal of Rollins. Meanwhile, CM Punk is scheduled to face Jey Uso for the vacant World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night’s Main Event on November 1.

