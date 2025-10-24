Athena Reveals Tony Khan Has Considered All-Women’s AEW Event

ROH Women’s World Champion Athena has shared new insight into the growing conversation around a potential all-women’s AEW event. During an interview with WFAA 8 in Texas, the “Fallen Goddess” revealed that AEW President Tony Khan has indeed considered the idea, which would mirror WWE’s Evolution Premium Live Event concept.

“Absolutely. I know TK has absolutely thought about that, it’s just about timing when it comes to those things,” Athena explained. “We have the best roster in the world. I know everybody says it, but we actually do have the best roster in the world. I do know that is on his brain, it’s been on his brain since I have been in AEW at least. It’s just about timing.”

As the longest-reigning ROH Women’s Champion in history, Athena has been a key figure in both AEW and ROH’s women’s divisions throughout 2025. The women’s roster is currently seeing major developments, including its first-ever Blood & Guts match later this year and the introduction of the AEW Women’s Tag Team Championship.

An eight-team tournament will kick off on the October 29 edition of AEW Dynamite to determine the first champions. Athena will team with former AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Moné in the competition. The other announced duos include Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron, Julia Hart and Skye Blue, “Timeless” Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa, Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford, Jamie Hayter and Queen Aminata, Tay Melo and Anna Jay, plus Alex Windsor and Riho. This will be AEW’s second-ever women’s tag tournament following 2020’s Deadly Draw.

Meanwhile, tensions are rising between AEW Women’s World Champion Kris Statlander and Mercedes Moné. Statlander, who dethroned Toni Storm at All Out, recently attacked Moné on Dynamite after siding with Harley Cameron, setting up a major championship clash.

The AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championship tournament will begin on the October 29 episode of “Fright Night Dynamite” in Edinburg, Texas. The full bracket was confirmed this week with the following first-round matches: Jamie Hayter & Queen Aminata vs. Julia Hart & Skye Blue; Willow Nightingale & Harley Cameron vs. Mercedes Moné & Athena; “Timeless” Toni Storm & Mina Shirakawa vs. Alex Windsor & Riho; and Megan Bayne & Penelope Ford vs. Tay Melo & Anna Jay. In addition, Kris Statlander will defend the AEW Women’s World Championship against Mercedes Moné at Full Gear on November 22.