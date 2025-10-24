×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Athena Reveals Tony Khan Has Considered All-Women’s AEW Event

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 24, 2025
Athena Reveals Tony Khan Has Considered All-Women’s AEW Event

ROH Women’s World Champion Athena has shared new insight into the growing conversation around a potential all-women’s AEW event. During an interview with WFAA 8 in Texas, the “Fallen Goddess” revealed that AEW President Tony Khan has indeed considered the idea, which would mirror WWE’s Evolution Premium Live Event concept.

“Absolutely. I know TK has absolutely thought about that, it’s just about timing when it comes to those things,” Athena explained. “We have the best roster in the world. I know everybody says it, but we actually do have the best roster in the world. I do know that is on his brain, it’s been on his brain since I have been in AEW at least. It’s just about timing.”

As the longest-reigning ROH Women’s Champion in history, Athena has been a key figure in both AEW and ROH’s women’s divisions throughout 2025. The women’s roster is currently seeing major developments, including its first-ever Blood & Guts match later this year and the introduction of the AEW Women’s Tag Team Championship.

An eight-team tournament will kick off on the October 29 edition of AEW Dynamite to determine the first champions. Athena will team with former AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Moné in the competition. The other announced duos include Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron, Julia Hart and Skye Blue, “Timeless” Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa, Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford, Jamie Hayter and Queen Aminata, Tay Melo and Anna Jay, plus Alex Windsor and Riho. This will be AEW’s second-ever women’s tag tournament following 2020’s Deadly Draw.

Meanwhile, tensions are rising between AEW Women’s World Champion Kris Statlander and Mercedes Moné. Statlander, who dethroned Toni Storm at All Out, recently attacked Moné on Dynamite after siding with Harley Cameron, setting up a major championship clash.

The AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championship tournament will begin on the October 29 episode of “Fright Night Dynamite” in Edinburg, Texas. The full bracket was confirmed this week with the following first-round matches: Jamie Hayter & Queen Aminata vs. Julia Hart & Skye Blue; Willow Nightingale & Harley Cameron vs. Mercedes Moné & Athena; “Timeless” Toni Storm & Mina Shirakawa vs. Alex Windsor & Riho; and Megan Bayne & Penelope Ford vs. Tay Melo & Anna Jay. In addition, Kris Statlander will defend the AEW Women’s World Championship against Mercedes Moné at Full Gear on November 22.

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Tempe, Arizona

Oct. 24th 2025

#smackdown

WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2025

Prescott Valley, Arizona

Oct. 25th 2025

#halloween havoc

WWE Monday Night RAW

Anaheim, California

Oct. 27th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Oct. 28th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Edinburg, Texas

Oct. 29th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Edinburg, Texas

Oct. 29th 2025

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Salt Lake City, Utah

Oct. 31st 2025

#smackdown

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy