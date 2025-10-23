×
Bill Goldberg Says WWE “Did It On Purpose” When Asuka Surpassed His WCW Streak

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 23, 2025
During an appearance on Real Talk with Mike Burke, WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg addressed a question about his famous WCW winning streak and whether it has ever been surpassed.

“They already did. Some girl at WWE [Asuka]. They did it on purpose,” Goldberg remarked. “I have nothing against the girl by any means, but yeah. The whole WWE experience was always, you know, because I was a part of WCW when we were kicking their ass in the Monday Night Wars. And I didn’t know what was going on at the time, I was just on one of the sides. And now one side dissolved and the other one consumed everything, so they can treat everyone and anybody any way they want. And I think there’s always going to be, not the stigma, but the burr in their ass, that I was part of a company where, in a very short period of time, I was the champion and we were beating them in the ratings.”

Goldberg was referring to Asuka’s remarkable 914-day undefeated streak, which began in September 2015 upon her arrival in NXT. Her streak came to an end at WrestleMania 34 when she was defeated by Charlotte Flair. Asuka had officially surpassed Goldberg’s legendary 173-match winning streak during NXT TakeOver: Chicago in 2017.

