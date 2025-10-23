Former WWE Writer Shares Shocking Story About Bray Wyatt And Charles Manson

During his appearance on Freddie Prinze Jr.’s Wrestling with Freddie podcast, former WWE writer Nick Manfredini reflected on his creative partnership with the late Windham Rotunda, best known to fans as Bray Wyatt. Manfredini offered a fascinating glimpse into the dark creative inspirations behind Wyatt’s groundbreaking character and how deeply they drew from real-world figures of manipulation and charisma.

“So, he [Wyatt] was very Charles Manson-inspired, right? My YouTube search history back then was just Charles Manson and cult leader for anybody who looked it up. So I’ve probably seen every Charles Manson quote, every video, every promo that he ever cut. We were trying to take little pieces from each one, and that was the style we wanted to go for.”

Manfredini revealed that Wyatt and the creative team studied the mannerisms, tone, and psychological control displayed by infamous cult leaders to build the eerie aura that surrounded the original Wyatt Family character. The goal, he explained, was to craft a persona that felt unsettlingly real, blurring the line between fiction and reality.

At one point, Manfredini shared a bizarre and chilling story connecting Wyatt’s college past to one of the most infamous criminals in American history.

“To get off topic, Charles Manson , I don’t know if this story has ever been told , Windham’s teammate, former teammate in college football, became a prison guard at Charles Manson’s prison. Allegedly, this guy showed Manson the Bray Wyatt promos, and he wanted to meet him, and this was a whole thing. I swear. It is 100 percent true, and so, Mike Rotunda knew about it, and I think he brought it up to somebody. I don’t know if it was Hunter or Vince (McMahon) or someone and they immediately squashed it. Obviously, that’s terrible… Because they were like, ‘Can we shoot a Network special with Charles Manson?’ It was immediately squashed, and then afterwards, I was like, ‘Let’s just go. Next time we’re in Northern California, me and you, let’s just put on a hat or something. Nobody will know it’s you. Let’s just go meet him.’ I thought more about it and obviously it was a terrible, terrible idea. Would have been a good story but, a bad idea… It was like, wait a minute, this would be so fun , weird to do. But, obviously, Bray Wyatt probably would have never seen TV again if we did that.”

Manfredini’s recollection highlights just how committed Wyatt was to his character’s authenticity and how far the creative team was willing to go to explore its depth. While the notion of meeting Manson was quickly shut down, it demonstrates the kind of creative boundaries Wyatt constantly pushed. Even years later, the influence of his psychologically layered storytelling and haunting charisma continues to resonate throughout professional wrestling.

