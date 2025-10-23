×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Jelly Roll Reveals How Triple H Inspired His WWE In-Ring Debut

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 23, 2025
Jelly Roll Reveals How Triple H Inspired His WWE In-Ring Debut

After his memorable appearance at WWE SummerSlam 2024, where he delivered a thunderous chokeslam to Austin Theory, Jelly Roll wasted no time heading backstage to speak with WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H about stepping into the ring for real.

During an interview on Insight With Chris Van Vliet, Jelly Roll recalled the moment that sparked his wrestling journey.

“Well, I’m walking up into Gorilla, and I’m obviously losing my mind. I’m definitely a very inflated version of myself, and I see Triple H, and I’m like, ‘Triple H, I got to do this again. I got to take a match, bro. I’m gonna go lose 100 pounds and come back and take a match,’” Jelly Roll said. “For the record, I had had a big disconnect between what 100 pounds was gonna feel like and how much I actually needed to lose… But I was in my mind, I’m all jacked up on Mountain Dew. I’m like, Dude, I’m coming back. We’re gonna do this, man.”

Jelly Roll praised Triple H for how he handled the conversation, calling him both serious and sincere. “And what I love about Triple H is he’s very direct, he’s serious, but he’s sincere,” he explained. “There’s a real sincerity in his face. You see the seriousness. But I think you got to look at his eyes are sincere. His face is serious. His eyes are sincere.”

Triple H, recognizing Jelly Roll’s enthusiasm, offered a simple but motivating challenge. “And I seen them eyes, they really soften. He shook my hand. He said, ‘Brother, you lose that weight, you got a home here.’”

That moment became a turning point for Jelly Roll. One year later, after dedicated training, he made his official WWE in-ring debut at SummerSlam 2025, teaming with Randy Orton in a losing effort against Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul.

Comment - Join WNS (It’s Free!) 

Ready to join the discussion? Sign up in 30 seconds to comment on wrestling news, connect with fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Click the link to sign up today - (Don't forget to verify your email!).

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login

TNA iMPACT

October 23, 2025 at

USA

Hashtag: #impact
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

TNA iMPACT

USA

Oct. 23rd 2025

#impact

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Tempe, Arizona

Oct. 24th 2025

#smackdown

WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2025

Prescott Valley, Arizona

Oct. 25th 2025

#halloween havoc

WWE Monday Night RAW

Anaheim, California

Oct. 27th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Oct. 28th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Edinburg, Texas

Oct. 29th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Edinburg, Texas

Oct. 29th 2025

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Salt Lake City, Utah

Oct. 31st 2025

#smackdown

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy