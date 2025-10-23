Jelly Roll Reveals How Triple H Inspired His WWE In-Ring Debut

After his memorable appearance at WWE SummerSlam 2024, where he delivered a thunderous chokeslam to Austin Theory, Jelly Roll wasted no time heading backstage to speak with WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H about stepping into the ring for real.

During an interview on Insight With Chris Van Vliet, Jelly Roll recalled the moment that sparked his wrestling journey.

“Well, I’m walking up into Gorilla, and I’m obviously losing my mind. I’m definitely a very inflated version of myself, and I see Triple H, and I’m like, ‘Triple H, I got to do this again. I got to take a match, bro. I’m gonna go lose 100 pounds and come back and take a match,’” Jelly Roll said. “For the record, I had had a big disconnect between what 100 pounds was gonna feel like and how much I actually needed to lose… But I was in my mind, I’m all jacked up on Mountain Dew. I’m like, Dude, I’m coming back. We’re gonna do this, man.”

Jelly Roll praised Triple H for how he handled the conversation, calling him both serious and sincere. “And what I love about Triple H is he’s very direct, he’s serious, but he’s sincere,” he explained. “There’s a real sincerity in his face. You see the seriousness. But I think you got to look at his eyes are sincere. His face is serious. His eyes are sincere.”

Triple H, recognizing Jelly Roll’s enthusiasm, offered a simple but motivating challenge. “And I seen them eyes, they really soften. He shook my hand. He said, ‘Brother, you lose that weight, you got a home here.’”

That moment became a turning point for Jelly Roll. One year later, after dedicated training, he made his official WWE in-ring debut at SummerSlam 2025, teaming with Randy Orton in a losing effort against Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul.

