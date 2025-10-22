×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Mike ‘Duke’ Droese Court Hearing Postponed To January 2026

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 22, 2025
Mike ‘Duke’ Droese Court Hearing Postponed To January 2026

A court hearing for former WWF and Memphis Wrestling star Mike “Duke” Droese in Warren County, Tennessee, has been postponed. The “plea or trial selection” hearing, originally set for today, will now take place on January 14, 2026. No reason for the delay has been disclosed.

Droese, real name Michael Droese, faces one count of Attempted Aggravated Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, a Class D Felony in Tennessee. He was indicted in May 2025, turned himself in, and was released on a $10,000 bond.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, Droese allegedly attempted to purchase child sexual assault material through his Coinbase account in April 2024. The transaction was flagged and stopped before completion, leading to an investigation by the FBI, TBI, and local authorities.

Droese was later fired from his role as DUI Coordinator for the 31st Judicial District’s Adult Recovery Court Program following the indictment. If convicted, he faces two to four years in prison.

Known to fans as Duke “The Dumpster” Droese, he wrestled for WWF from 1994 to 1996 and later made appearances at WrestleMania X-Seven and MLW’s Battle Riot in 2023.

Comment - Join WNS (It’s Free!) 

Ready to join the discussion? Sign up in 30 seconds to comment on wrestling news, connect with fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Click the link to sign up today - (Don't forget to verify your email!).

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

AEW Dynamite

San Antonio, Texas

Oct. 22nd 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

San Antonio, Texas

Oct. 22nd 2025

#collision

WWE EVOLVE

Orlando, Florida

Oct. 22nd 2025

#evolve

TNA iMPACT

USA

Oct. 23rd 2025

#impact

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Tempe, Arizona

Oct. 24th 2025

#smackdown

WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2025

Prescott Valley, Arizona

Oct. 25th 2025

#halloween havoc

WWE Monday Night RAW

Anaheim, California

Oct. 27th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Oct. 28th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Edinburg, Texas

Oct. 29th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Edinburg, Texas

Oct. 29th 2025

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Salt Lake City, Utah

Oct. 31st 2025

#smackdown

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy