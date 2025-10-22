Mike ‘Duke’ Droese Court Hearing Postponed To January 2026

A court hearing for former WWF and Memphis Wrestling star Mike “Duke” Droese in Warren County, Tennessee, has been postponed. The “plea or trial selection” hearing, originally set for today, will now take place on January 14, 2026. No reason for the delay has been disclosed.

Droese, real name Michael Droese, faces one count of Attempted Aggravated Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, a Class D Felony in Tennessee. He was indicted in May 2025, turned himself in, and was released on a $10,000 bond.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, Droese allegedly attempted to purchase child sexual assault material through his Coinbase account in April 2024. The transaction was flagged and stopped before completion, leading to an investigation by the FBI, TBI, and local authorities.

Droese was later fired from his role as DUI Coordinator for the 31st Judicial District’s Adult Recovery Court Program following the indictment. If convicted, he faces two to four years in prison.

Known to fans as Duke “The Dumpster” Droese, he wrestled for WWF from 1994 to 1996 and later made appearances at WrestleMania X-Seven and MLW’s Battle Riot in 2023.

