“He’s Business Smart” – Ernest Miller Weighs In On Chris Jericho’s AEW Future

On the latest episode of “The Cat’s Corner,” host Ernest “The Cat” Miller fueled speculation about Chris Jericho’s AEW future and a possible WWE return. Miller claimed he had heard from credible sources that something may be in motion.

“I have a lot of friends in the business and I hear some things sometimes that is not all correct yet, but it’s working in that direction from somebody… who knows the truth,” Miller said. He added, “WWE signing a name… I talked to him. He didn’t say right away, he’s leaving. But, you know, I talked to Chris Jericho.”

Co-host Ray questioned Miller’s phrasing of Jericho being “released,” noting that Jericho’s contract is said to be expiring, not terminated. Miller explained the nuance behind a 90-day release clause:

“When you get released from your contract… They tell you 90 days to three months, you already know you going to get released,” Miller said. “You can go home and sit down for three months… or you can say, Listen, how about if you just release me from my contract right now. I don’t have to sit home for 90 days. I can go right now, sign with whoever I want to.”

Ray speculated that Jericho could make a surprise WWE return at the Royal Rumble, complete with his classic “Break the Walls Down” entrance. Miller brushed that off as “hearsay,” warning, “You can’t just come out and say this is what’s going to happen… because if it don’t happen, that make us look bad.”

Ray pointed to the Jericho Cruise as a sign something might be up, noting, “The guest list on the Jericho Cruise has at this particular moment in time, zero AEW current stars that are under contract with AEW being on the boat.”

Miller countered that Jericho’s next move will likely depend on money rather than legacy. “The money I think he’s getting paid from AEW he might stay there longer,” he said. “If I’m making $5 million a year… maybe I can get another two years out of my negotiation with this company… So why jump out of contract?”

When Ray mentioned John Cena recently name-dropping Jericho’s “Walls of Jericho” on WWE TV, Miller was quick to respond. “Where’s Edge? He’s in AEW currently,” Miller said, dismissing the reference as coincidence.

Miller ultimately concluded that Jericho is “Business Smart” and will make the move that benefits him most, noting that his influence in AEW’s creation will always be part of his legacy.