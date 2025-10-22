Former WWE Star Scotty 2 Hotty Gets Engaged At Walt Disney Hometown Museum

AEW coach Scott Garland, best known to fans as former WWE star Scotty 2 Hotty, has shared some joyful personal news. Garland announced that he is now engaged to his partner, Eva.

The proposal took place at the Disney Family Farm in Marceline, Missouri, home to the Walt Disney Hometown Museum. The location was fitting, as Garland is a lifelong Disney enthusiast and frequent visitor to the company’s theme parks.

At 52, Garland is a father of two adult children, daughter Taylor and son Keagan, from a previous marriage. Earlier this year, Garland shared a proud moment with his son when the pair teamed up for a dark match at an AEW event. Keagan, who competes on the independent scene, recently graduated from Ace Steel’s Foundation of Wrestling school, completing the program after joining as a beginner.

Garland gained fame during the 1990s and 2000s as part of the popular WWE tag team Too Cool, alongside Grandmaster Sexay and Rikishi. While he still occasionally steps into the ring on the independents, his primary role is now behind the scenes as a coach and producer for AEW.