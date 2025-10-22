×
WWE Money In The Bank 2026 Pushed Back One Week, Still Set For Smoothie King Center

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 22, 2025
WWE has made a scheduling change to its upcoming Money in the Bank premium live event for 2026.

The event will now take place on Sunday, September 6, one week later than originally planned. It will still be held at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.

“WWE, in conjunction with the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation and Legends Global, has announced that Money in the Bank will now take place Sunday, Sept. 6, 2026 , one week later than originally announced , at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans,” the company confirmed in a statement.

The annual event showcases WWE’s top Superstars competing in ladder matches to capture the iconic briefcase, which grants the winner a championship opportunity at any time within the following year.

This New Orleans event also serves as a gesture of goodwill after the city lost its previously scheduled WrestleMania 42, which was moved to Las Vegas. WWE has stated that New Orleans will still host a future WrestleMania, though no date has been announced. As of now, WrestleMania 42 is confirmed for Las Vegas in 2026, while WrestleMania 43 will take place in Saudi Arabia in 2027.

Ticket details for Money in the Bank will be revealed in the coming months.

Money in the Bank will follow SummerSlam on WWE’s 2026 calendar, with SummerSlam set to take place over two nights in Minneapolis on August 1 and 2.

This marks the latest date in the event’s history, as Money in the Bank has traditionally been held in May, June, or July. The new date, September 6, falls on the Sunday of Labor Day weekend.

