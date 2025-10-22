×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

WWE Speed Title Tournament Heats Up As Axiom And Jasper Troy Move Forward

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 22, 2025
WWE Speed Title Tournament Heats Up As Axiom And Jasper Troy Move Forward

Two competitors have advanced in the ongoing WWE Speed Championship tournament, moving one step closer to a title opportunity.

During Tuesday night’s edition of WWE NXT, Axiom and Jasper Troy both earned victories in their respective first-round matches. Axiom scored a win over Evolve standout Sean Legacy, while Troy defeated TNA’s Zachary Wentz to secure his advancement.

With those victories, Axiom and Troy are now set to meet in the next round, where the winner will earn the right to challenge El Grande Americano for the WWE Speed Championship. Los Americanos were shown at ringside during the tournament bouts, observing the action closely.

Originally, the tournament was expected to conclude at Halloween Havoc, as WWE.com had indicated that the winners from this week’s matches would compete later in the show, with the victor challenging Americano at the premium live event this Saturday. However, that plan appears to have changed following the addition of a Women’s North American Championship match to the Halloween Havoc card after Sol Ruca’s injury. As a result, Axiom and Troy’s match did not take place on Tuesday’s broadcast.

Comment - Join WNS (It’s Free!) 

Ready to join the discussion? Sign up in 30 seconds to comment on wrestling news, connect with fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Click the link to sign up today - (Don't forget to verify your email!).

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

AEW Dynamite

San Antonio, Texas

Oct. 22nd 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

San Antonio, Texas

Oct. 22nd 2025

#collision

WWE EVOLVE

Orlando, Florida

Oct. 22nd 2025

#evolve

TNA iMPACT

USA

Oct. 23rd 2025

#impact

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Tempe, Arizona

Oct. 24th 2025

#smackdown

WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2025

Prescott Valley, Arizona

Oct. 25th 2025

#halloween havoc

WWE Monday Night RAW

Anaheim, California

Oct. 27th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Oct. 28th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Edinburg, Texas

Oct. 29th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Edinburg, Texas

Oct. 29th 2025

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Salt Lake City, Utah

Oct. 31st 2025

#smackdown

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy