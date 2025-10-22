WWE Speed Title Tournament Heats Up As Axiom And Jasper Troy Move Forward

Two competitors have advanced in the ongoing WWE Speed Championship tournament, moving one step closer to a title opportunity.

During Tuesday night’s edition of WWE NXT, Axiom and Jasper Troy both earned victories in their respective first-round matches. Axiom scored a win over Evolve standout Sean Legacy, while Troy defeated TNA’s Zachary Wentz to secure his advancement.

With those victories, Axiom and Troy are now set to meet in the next round, where the winner will earn the right to challenge El Grande Americano for the WWE Speed Championship. Los Americanos were shown at ringside during the tournament bouts, observing the action closely.

Originally, the tournament was expected to conclude at Halloween Havoc, as WWE.com had indicated that the winners from this week’s matches would compete later in the show, with the victor challenging Americano at the premium live event this Saturday. However, that plan appears to have changed following the addition of a Women’s North American Championship match to the Halloween Havoc card after Sol Ruca’s injury. As a result, Axiom and Troy’s match did not take place on Tuesday’s broadcast.

