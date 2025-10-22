New Segment Set For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has confirmed a new segment for the October 22 edition of Dynamite, with a major celebration set for one of the company’s top stars. AEW Owner Tony Khan announced on social media that Mercedes Mone will host a “12 Belts Mone Celebration” live on the broadcast.

The segment comes after an incredible weekend for Mone, who now holds an astonishing twelve championships across multiple promotions. At AEW WrestleDream, she defeated Mina Shirakawa to retain her TBS Championship while also claiming the Interim ROH Women’s TV Title. Less than 24 hours later, Mone added another title to her collection by defeating Jody Threat to capture the Winnipeg Pro Wrestling Women’s Championship.

Tony Khan highlighted her achievements online, writing, “Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite 8pm ET/7pm CT, TBS + HBO Max TOMORROW, Wed 10/22! 12 Belts Moné Celebration The CEO @MercedesVarnado retained her @CMLL_OFICIAL Women’s World Title + her TBS Title, and won 2 new belts last weekend! UltiMoné has a lot to celebrate, TOMORROW NIGHT!”

Alongside Mone’s celebration, Dynamite will feature two championship matches. AEW Unified Champion Kazuchika Okada will defend his title against Bandido, while AEW Trios Champions The Opps (Samoa Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Katsuyori Shibata) will put their gold on the line against The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, and MVP).

The episode will also reveal the full bracket for the AEW Women’s Tag Team Championship tournament, which will determine the inaugural titleholders.

Updated lineup for AEW Dynamite (October 22):