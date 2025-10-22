×
Trick Williams And Ricky Saints Brawl During WWE NXT Championship Contract Signing

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 22, 2025
Trick Williams And Ricky Saints Brawl During WWE NXT Championship Contract Signing

The October 21, 2025, episode of WWE NXT came to a chaotic close when the contract signing for the NXT Championship match at Halloween Havoc erupted into violence. Trick Williams and the reigning champion, Ricky Saints, met in the ring to make their title bout official, but tensions boiled over before either could sign in peace.

Trick Williams opened the exchange, declaring that despite Ricky Saints currently holding the championship, he remains “the man” in NXT and plans to reclaim the title for a third time. Williams dismissed Saints’ credibility as champion, saying he does not see him as a true star, describing Saints as nothing more than “a Trick Williams replacement.”

Ricky Saints fired back, accusing Williams of trying to imitate him. Saints claimed he is “smoother, has more style, and is the face of NXT,” insisting that Williams has been chasing his shadow rather than his own success.

The confrontation quickly escalated when both men stood from their chairs and went face-to-face. Williams threw the first shot, landing a surprise punch that staggered Saints. However, the champion rebounded fast, seizing Williams and sending him crashing through the contract table.

As the segment ended, Saints stood tall over Williams, raising the NXT Championship high while officials rushed in to separate them. Their clash at Halloween Havoc now promises to be one of the most heated encounters in NXT’s recent history.

