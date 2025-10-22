Sol Ruca Sidelined With Injury, Title Defense At WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Altered

An unexpected injury to NXT Women’s North American Champion Sol Ruca has led to a major shake-up for the upcoming NXT Halloween Havoc premium live event. During the October 21, 2025, episode of WWE NXT, General Manager Ava appeared in the ring to provide an update on the championship picture. Ruca then made her entrance, using a cane and sporting a knee brace, accompanied by Zaria.

Ruca explained that she was injured during her recent tag team match on SmackDown, where she and Zaria faced Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss. The champion revealed that she is not medically cleared to compete and therefore cannot defend her title against Blake Monroe at Halloween Havoc.

Blake Monroe interrupted the announcement, demanding to be declared the new champion by forfeit, arguing that Ruca had no idea when she would be cleared to return. Zaria quickly stepped in, declaring that Monroe “doesn’t deserve the championship.” Surprisingly, Ruca agreed with Monroe, admitting that she was uncertain when she would be ready to compete again.

Zaria then made a bold proposal, offering to defend the championship on Ruca’s behalf at Halloween Havoc. Ava noted that it was “a good idea” but said the final decision would rest with the champion. After a brief pause, Ruca said she had “fought so hard to win the title” and ultimately agreed to let Zaria represent her, trusting her to defend the championship.

Ava made the match official, setting Zaria versus Blake Monroe for the NXT Women’s North American Championship at Halloween Havoc. The segment ended in chaos when Monroe began arguing with Ava, prompting Zaria to attack and deliver a powerful modified F5, leaving Monroe laid out in the ring.

