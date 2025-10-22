×
WWE Confirms Cody Rhodes Vs Drew McIntyre Title Match For Saturday Night’s Main Event

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 22, 2025
WWE Confirms Cody Rhodes Vs Drew McIntyre Title Match For Saturday Night’s Main Event

WWE SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis has confirmed that Cody Rhodes will defend the WWE Undisputed Championship against Drew McIntyre at Saturday Night’s Main Event. The announcement was made through social media, officially setting the showdown for November 1, 2025, at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The decision follows the explosive ending of the October 17 episode of SmackDown, where tensions between Rhodes and McIntyre reached new heights. That night, McIntyre was scheduled to face Jacob Fatu, but the match never began. Cameras revealed Fatu had been attacked backstage and left injured, which served as an angle to cover a legitimate injury that has sidelined him.

As officials, including Aldis, tended to Fatu, McIntyre entered the arena and insisted he had nothing to do with the assault. He demanded to be granted the number one contender’s spot, claiming he had earned it. However, his argument was quickly interrupted by the arrival of the reigning champion, Cody Rhodes.

Rhodes accused McIntyre of orchestrating the attack on Fatu and challenged him to prove himself. The confrontation erupted into a wild fight that led to an unplanned match between the two. The action quickly descended into chaos, and the referee called for a disqualification after Rhodes struck McIntyre with his championship belt.

Even after the bell, the brawl continued. Rhodes attempted to drive McIntyre through the announce table, but McIntyre fought back by raking Rhodes’ eyes. Rhodes retaliated by smashing McIntyre’s head against the table and preparing for a Cross Rhodes. Officials rushed in to separate them, but Rhodes broke free and launched himself over the top rope onto McIntyre and the referees, leaving the arena in mayhem.

Nick Aldis has now made the match official for Saturday Night’s Main Event, adding to a blockbuster lineup that also features CM Punk versus Jey Uso for the vacant World Heavyweight Championship.

