×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

WWE NXT Deadline 2025 Set To Take Place In Texas This December

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 22, 2025
WWE NXT Deadline 2025 Set To Take Place In Texas This December

WWE NXT is preparing to close out the year with its final premium live event, NXT Deadline, which is set to take place in Texas. According to a new report from Fightful Select, the event is scheduled for Saturday, December 6, at the Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio.

This timing positions Deadline right in the middle of a packed stretch for WWE, landing just one week after Survivor Series and a week before John Cena’s highly anticipated Final Match in Washington, D.C.

Since its debut in 2022, the Iron Survivor Challenge has been the focal point of NXT Deadline. The event traditionally features both a men’s and a women’s edition of the match, with each winner earning a future title opportunity.

The Iron Survivor Challenge runs for twenty-five minutes, starting with two competitors in the ring. Every five minutes, a new participant joins until all five are involved. Points are scored by achieving a fall via pinfall or submission, and anyone pinned or submitted must serve a ninety-second stint inside a penalty box. When the clock hits zero, the competitor with the most points is declared the winner.

Comment - Join WNS (It’s Free!) 

Ready to join the discussion? Sign up in 30 seconds to comment on wrestling news, connect with fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Click the link to sign up today - (Don't forget to verify your email!).

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

AEW Dynamite

San Antonio, Texas

Oct. 22nd 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

San Antonio, Texas

Oct. 22nd 2025

#collision

WWE EVOLVE

Orlando, Florida

Oct. 22nd 2025

#evolve

TNA iMPACT

USA

Oct. 23rd 2025

#impact

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Tempe, Arizona

Oct. 24th 2025

#smackdown

WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2025

Prescott Valley, Arizona

Oct. 25th 2025

#halloween havoc

WWE Monday Night RAW

Anaheim, California

Oct. 27th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Oct. 28th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Edinburg, Texas

Oct. 29th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Edinburg, Texas

Oct. 29th 2025

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Salt Lake City, Utah

Oct. 31st 2025

#smackdown

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy