WWE NXT Deadline 2025 Set To Take Place In Texas This December

WWE NXT is preparing to close out the year with its final premium live event, NXT Deadline, which is set to take place in Texas. According to a new report from Fightful Select, the event is scheduled for Saturday, December 6, at the Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio.

This timing positions Deadline right in the middle of a packed stretch for WWE, landing just one week after Survivor Series and a week before John Cena’s highly anticipated Final Match in Washington, D.C.

Since its debut in 2022, the Iron Survivor Challenge has been the focal point of NXT Deadline. The event traditionally features both a men’s and a women’s edition of the match, with each winner earning a future title opportunity.

The Iron Survivor Challenge runs for twenty-five minutes, starting with two competitors in the ring. Every five minutes, a new participant joins until all five are involved. Points are scored by achieving a fall via pinfall or submission, and anyone pinned or submitted must serve a ninety-second stint inside a penalty box. When the clock hits zero, the competitor with the most points is declared the winner.

