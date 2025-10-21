AEW Media Partner WBD Exploring Sale Amid Corporate Shakeup

Warner Brothers Discovery (WBD), the media home of AEW, has officially put itself up for sale after months of speculation.

In a press release issued Tuesday, WBD announced it is “reviewing strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value” , corporate language that essentially confirms the company is seeking buyers.

The move comes as WBD continues with its previously announced plan to split its broadcast and entertainment divisions into two separate publicly traded companies by mid-2026.

AEW’s programming remains a key part of WBD’s portfolio, with Dynamite and Collision airing on TBS and TNT, simulcast on HBO Max. The current TV deal, signed earlier this year, runs through 2027 with an option for 2028. The agreement also grants HBO Max subscribers discounted AEW pay-per-views and access to Tailgate Brawl pre-shows on TNT.

WBD revealed it has received “unsolicited interest” from several companies, reportedly including Paramount/Skydance, which recently partnered with UFC parent company TKO on a seven-year media rights deal. Reports suggest Paramount/Skydance made a “lowball offer” earlier this fall that WBD rejected.

WWE’s streaming partner Netflix was also rumored to be in the mix, though its co-CEO has since dismissed that speculation.

