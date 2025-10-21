×
Reason Behind Xavier Woods And Erik’s WWE Raw Absence Revealed

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 21, 2025
Reason Behind Xavier Woods And Erik’s WWE Raw Absence Revealed

Two WWE Raw tag team stars, Xavier Woods and Erik, were notably missing from the World Heavyweight Championship number one contender’s battle royal on the October 20 edition of WWE Raw, with both men away on prearranged vacations. Their respective tag partners, Kofi Kingston and Ivar, did take part in the match.

Bryan Alvarez shared the update with his subscribers, explaining, “Both Erik and Xavier Woods were on scheduled vacations this week, hence them not being in the battle royal.”

Xavier Woods, a member of The New Day alongside Kofi Kingston, spent his time away in Italy. During his trip, Woods took to social media to comment on the show, particularly reacting to AJ Styles and Dragon Lee’s victory over The Judgment Day for the World Tag Team Championship earlier that night.

He posted a video referencing the title change, writing, “Yall somehow fell in love with moments over logic and made us out to be the bad guys. Insane… so glad im in Italy right now.”

As for Erik of The War Raiders, he last competed on the October 13 taping of WWE Main Event, where he and Ivar defeated The Creed Brothers. Woods’ most recent match took place during a dark bout at the October 3 SmackDown taping, when The War Raiders overcame The New Day.

