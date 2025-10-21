×
Lilian Garcia Signs New Two-Year WWE Contract Extension

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 21, 2025
Lilian Garcia Signs New Two-Year WWE Contract Extension

Lilian Garcia has revealed that she has signed a new two-year contract extension with WWE, ensuring her presence with the company through late 2027. The beloved ring announcer shared the news exactly one year after making her official return to WWE.

Taking to Instagram, Garcia expressed her gratitude to the WWE Universe for their continued support. “Exactly 1 year ago today, I returned to my home – the @wwe. What an incredible year it has been being able to announce shows on Raw, Smackdown, NXT, Saturday Nights Main Event & Worlds Collide!” she wrote.

Garcia went on to share how her current role has allowed her to explore new opportunities beyond traditional announcing. “In fact, being able to continue to also sing and now announce in Spanish has been such an added treat!!” she said.

She confirmed that her contract was officially renewed just a day earlier. “Which is why I am so excited to announce that just yesterday, I signed on for another TWO YEARS with WWE!!!! 🤗 When I say ‘I’ll Be Ur Girl Til The End Of The World’ I mean it!” Garcia wrote.

Garcia originally rejoined WWE in October 2024, stepping in for Samantha Irvin as the lead ring announcer for Raw. She later transitioned into a role focused on major live events, including Saturday Night’s Main Event and other special broadcasts, where her energy and signature voice continue to play a vital part of the presentation.

