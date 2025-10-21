×
Tony Khan Addresses Chris Jericho’s AEW Future Amid WWE Return Rumors

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 21, 2025
AEW CEO Tony Khan has spoken out regarding the growing speculation about Chris Jericho’s future in professional wrestling, saying he intends to “wait and see” what happens next. Jericho has not appeared on AEW programming since April, and rumors continue to circulate that he may be eyeing a return to WWE for one final retirement run.

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Khan was asked about Jericho’s current status with the company he helped launch in 2019. Khan praised the former world champion’s contributions and made it clear that the door remains open for his return to AEW.

“I love Chris Jericho,” Khan said. “He’s a huge part of AEW, he’s been here since the beginning, and we’ll see what happens here in the coming months. Chris is always a welcome, big part of AEW, we’d always want to have here. So I am absolutely so grateful to Chris Jericho for everything he’s done.”

Jericho last competed in AEW back in April, walking away from his “Learning Tree” group consisting of Bryan Keith and Big Bill after expressing disappointment in their performances. The rumors of his departure gained momentum again when fans noticed that his 2026 “Rock ‘N’ Wrestling Rager at Sea” cruise lineup did not include any AEW talent.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there is an internal belief within WWE that Jericho could return for a farewell run and eventual Hall of Fame induction. Dave Meltzer noted, “He’s either going to WWE or he wants people to think he’s going to WWE to up his price from each side,” adding that many believe “Jericho is coming for a retirement tour and Hall of Fame induction.”

Jericho’s current AEW contract reportedly expires either at the end of 2025 or in early 2026. His last WWE match took place in 2018 before he joined AEW the following year. He also had a memorable stint in NJPW, where he captured the IWGP Intercontinental Championship.

