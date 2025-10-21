×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Jey Uso Wins Battle Royal To Earn World Title Match Against CM Punk

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 21, 2025
Jey Uso Wins Battle Royal To Earn World Title Match Against CM Punk

Jey Uso has earned his shot at the World Heavyweight Championship after emerging victorious in a high-stakes Battle Royal. The win now guarantees him a title match against CM Punk at the upcoming Saturday Night Main Event.

The night began with Adam Pearce making a major announcement, confirming that Seth Rollins had been forced to undergo surgery following last week’s brutal attack by Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. Due to the severity of the injury, Pearce declared the World Heavyweight Championship vacant and set up a Battle Royal to determine Punk’s next challenger.

The match featured a stacked lineup including Rusev, Grayson Waller, Kofi Kingston, Dominik Mysterio, JD McDonagh, Finn Balor, Akira Tozawa, Otis, El Grande Americano, Penta, Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, LA Knight, AJ Styles, Dragon Lee, Sheamus, and Ivar. CM Punk joined the commentary table to watch the action unfold closely.

The eliminations came fast and furious. Rusev tossed out Otis and Tozawa early, while McDonagh and Balor worked together to eliminate Dragon Lee. Dominik Mysterio then took out both Rusev and Penta. After the break, Sheamus went on a tear, eliminating Ivar, McDonagh, and Balor before Kingston sent Sheamus over the top rope. AJ Styles eliminated Kingston, only for Jimmy Uso to toss Styles next.

In the final moments, LA Knight and Jimmy Uso battled near the ropes, but Jey Uso took advantage, shoving both men to the floor. He then capitalized on Dominik Mysterio being the last man standing, tossing him over the top rope to claim the win.

The defining moment came when Jey eliminated his own brother Jimmy, despite Jimmy repeatedly saving him throughout the match - a shocking turn that now sets Jey on a collision course with CM Punk for the vacant championship.

Tweet

Comment - Join WNS (It’s Free!) 

Ready to join the discussion? Sign up in 30 seconds to comment on wrestling news, connect with fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Click the link to sign up today - (Don't forget to verify your email!).

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Oct. 21st 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

San Antonio, Texas

Oct. 22nd 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

San Antonio, Texas

Oct. 22nd 2025

#collision

WWE EVOLVE

Orlando, Florida

Oct. 22nd 2025

#evolve

TNA iMPACT

USA

Oct. 23rd 2025

#impact

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Tempe, Arizona

Oct. 24th 2025

#smackdown

WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2025

Prescott Valley, Arizona

Oct. 25th 2025

#halloween havoc

WWE Monday Night RAW

Anaheim, California

Oct. 27th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Oct. 28th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Edinburg, Texas

Oct. 29th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Edinburg, Texas

Oct. 29th 2025

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Salt Lake City, Utah

Oct. 31st 2025

#smackdown

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy