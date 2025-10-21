Jey Uso Wins Battle Royal To Earn World Title Match Against CM Punk

Jey Uso has earned his shot at the World Heavyweight Championship after emerging victorious in a high-stakes Battle Royal. The win now guarantees him a title match against CM Punk at the upcoming Saturday Night Main Event.

The night began with Adam Pearce making a major announcement, confirming that Seth Rollins had been forced to undergo surgery following last week’s brutal attack by Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. Due to the severity of the injury, Pearce declared the World Heavyweight Championship vacant and set up a Battle Royal to determine Punk’s next challenger.

The match featured a stacked lineup including Rusev, Grayson Waller, Kofi Kingston, Dominik Mysterio, JD McDonagh, Finn Balor, Akira Tozawa, Otis, El Grande Americano, Penta, Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, LA Knight, AJ Styles, Dragon Lee, Sheamus, and Ivar. CM Punk joined the commentary table to watch the action unfold closely.

The eliminations came fast and furious. Rusev tossed out Otis and Tozawa early, while McDonagh and Balor worked together to eliminate Dragon Lee. Dominik Mysterio then took out both Rusev and Penta. After the break, Sheamus went on a tear, eliminating Ivar, McDonagh, and Balor before Kingston sent Sheamus over the top rope. AJ Styles eliminated Kingston, only for Jimmy Uso to toss Styles next.

In the final moments, LA Knight and Jimmy Uso battled near the ropes, but Jey Uso took advantage, shoving both men to the floor. He then capitalized on Dominik Mysterio being the last man standing, tossing him over the top rope to claim the win.

The defining moment came when Jey eliminated his own brother Jimmy, despite Jimmy repeatedly saving him throughout the match - a shocking turn that now sets Jey on a collision course with CM Punk for the vacant championship.

