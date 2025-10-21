World Heavyweight Championship Declared Vacant After Seth Rollins Injury

The World Heavyweight Championship has officially been declared vacant following Seth Rollins’ injury. WWE official Adam Pearce opened the show in the ring alongside Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and Paul Heyman, with Breakker notably carrying the championship belt over his shoulder.

Pearce informed the group that last week’s brutal assault on Seth Rollins resulted in Rollins requiring major surgery. As a result, Pearce announced that the World Heavyweight Championship had to be vacated.

To determine a new champion, Pearce revealed that a Battle Royal would take place later in the night, with the winner earning a match against CM Punk at Saturday Night Main Event for the vacant title.

After the announcement, Pearce requested that Breakker return the championship belt. Breakker paused before demanding that Pearce say “please.” Once Pearce complied, Breakker handed the title to Paul Heyman, who then passed it to Pearce. Pearce left the ring, leaving Heyman with his clients.

Heyman then addressed the situation, explaining that his actions against CM Punk at WrestleMania were driven by his belief in Breakker’s future as the company’s next big star. He went on to make a striking statement, declaring that Bronson Reed “is better than Roman Reigns,” and praised both men for having the “intensity to pull the trigger on Rollins and become WrestleMania main-eventers.”