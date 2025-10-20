WWE Monday Night Raw Results - October 20, 2025

Tonight on RAW, The Vision(Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed) with Paul Heyman are set to appear, Dominik Mysterio defends his WWE Intercontinental Championship against Rusev, Becky Lynch puts her WWE Intercontinental Championship on the line against Maxxine Dupri, AJ Styles & Dragon Lee look to dethrone the WWE World Tag Team Champions, The Judgement Day (Finn Balor & JD McDonagh), Stephanie Vaquer battles Roxanne Perez and more!

Check back for live results when the show airs!

The show opens with clips from last week's RAW highlighting The Vision turning on Seth Rollins.

In the ring, Adam Pearce welcomes us to Monday Night RAW. As he begins to talk we see a car pull up in the parking lot on the screen. Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed & Paul Heyman get out and make their way to the ring. Pearce says he's glad they're out here because he wants them to hear this directly from him. Pearce says that Breakker and Reed badly injured Seth Rollins and now he's had to get surgery and Rollins is on the shelf. Pearce announces that Rollins has been stripped of his World Heavyweight Championship and they will crown a new champion at Saturday Night's Main Event. Pearce announces there will be an over-the-top Battle Royal to determine who will face CM Punk at Saturday Night's Main Event. He then tells us the Battle Royal will be tonight. Pearce then asks Breakker to hand over the World Heavyweight Championship. Breakker asks Pearce what happens if he doesn't hand it over. Heyman tries to calm down Breakker and Breakker asks Pearce to show him some respect and ask nicely. Pearce asks again, respectfully. Breakker tells Pearce to say please. Pearce asks again, respectfully, and includes please. Breakker hands the championship to Heyman and Heyman gives the belt to Pearce. Pearce leaves the ring and Heyman gets on the mic and asks why everyone is so mad at him, Breakker and Reed. Heyman says it's easy to boo them and think they're the bad guys but he fails to understand what they did to deserve the hate. He says The Vision has nothing to do with Seth Rollins and everything they've done with Rollins wasn't because Rollins, but it was for Breakker and Reed. This had nothing to do with Rollins and they were using Rollins so everyone could see it was The Vision over anything. Heyman says Rollins isn't a workhorse or a visionary but a bum shoulder bitch because he got injured. Heyman says winners write history and that's what Reed and Breakker will do. Heyman talks about how Breakker and Reed are the future and how the new future of the company now changes.

Maxxine Dupri, Otis & Akira Tozawa, Stephanie Vaquer, and Rusev are all shown walking around backstage before the show.

The Judgement Day is backstage. Raquel Rodriguez pumps up Roxanne Perez for her match. Dominik Mysterio comes in, Finn Balor and JD McDonagh are angry at Mysterio for getting them a match tonight. Mysterio says they should be able to handle their business. Balor and McDonagh leave and Perez tells Mysterio not to worry and share a moment. Rodriguez breaks up their canoodling and tells Perez to focus on her match.

Match 1 - WWE Tag Team Championship Match: The Judgement Day (Finn Balor & JD McDonagh)(c) -vs- AJ Styles & Dragon Lee

Styles get McDonagh on the mat off the bell and they trade a bunch of holds and reverse them. Styles misses a dropkick but then McDonagh walks into another dropkick. Lee is tagged in and he chops McDonagh and then stomps on his chest. McDonagh trips up Lee and stomps on him and then tags in Balor. Balor strikes Lee several times and then poses on the ropes. Balor tosses Lee into the corner and chops him. Lee kicks Balor and takes him down with a headscissors and hits a springboard kick to Balor. Lee takes out McDonagh on the apron and then rolls up Balor who rolls through and kicks Lee. Lee kicks out of a pin and continues to get beaten down by Balor. McDonagh is tagged in and Lee is double teamed and then kicked by McDonagh. McDonagh distracts the ref as Balor gauges Lee's eyes. McDonagh hits a back breaker and covers Lee for a two count. Balor is tagged in and he suplexes Lee and covers for a two count. McDonagh is tagged in and Lee is double teamed. Lee goes to tag Styles and McDonagh knocks Styles off the apron. Balor is tagged in and Styles runs in and knocks McDonagh off and Lee tags out. Styles beats on Balor and McDonagh opens the ropes and Styles flies out of the ring crashing to the ground and we cut to a commercial.

Back to the show, McDonagh trips Styles and hits a leg drop. Styles is covered and he kicks out at two. McDonagh clobbers Styles and tags in Balor. Balor punches Balor and locks him in a headlock. Styles tries to power out but gets thrown into the corner. Styles punches out of the corner and Styles slams down Balor with a facebuster. Lee and McDonagh are tagged in. Lee takes out Balor and suplexes McDonagh. McDonagh is kicked to the corner and Lee kicks McDonagh in the corner and then climbs the ropes. McDonagh knocks him on the ropes and then meets Lee on the top rope. Lee gets McDonagh hung up on the corner and double stomps him from the top rope. Balor pulls McDonagh out of the ring and Lee flips over the top rope onto Balor and McDonagh. McDonagh gets back in the ring with Lee and Lee hits a running forearm. McDonagh is able to reverse a buster and powerbombs Lee. Balor and Styles tag in and Styles chops Balor. Balor gets hit in the corner and McDonagh runs in. McDonagh is taken out by Styles and Lee gets him out of the ring. Balor hits a SlingBlade on Styles and knocks Lee out of the ring. Styles hits the Phenomenal Forearm on Balor and McDonagh barely makes it in time to break the pin. McDonagh tags himself in and Styles starts with punches and Pele kick. McDonagh hits a Spanish Fly and covers Styles for a near fall. Balor is tagged in. McDonagh hits a moonsault and Balor hits Coup de Grace and Lee breaks the pin flying over McDonagh. Lee knocks McDonagh out of the ring and then takes him out with a suicide dive. In the ring, Balor tries to pin Styles and then goes for the Styles Clash on Styles. Styles reverses and hits the Styles Clash on Balor and gets the win.

Winners and NEW WWE Tag Team Champions: AJ Styles & Dragon Lee

Jimmy Uso is taping up his wrists backstage and Jey Uso comes in. Jey tells Jimmy he's not mad at him, but mad at himself. He talks about Roman Reigns. Jimmy tells Jey that Roman Reigns isn't here today or in the Battle Royal. He tells Jey to stop blaming Roman when what's really happened in Jey has stopped believing in Jey. Jimmy tells Jey to get his shit together because at the Battle Royal it's everyone for themselves. They embrace and say they're good and Jey leaves.

Match 2 - Intercontinental Championship Match: Dominik Mysterio(c) -vs- Rusev

Mysterio attacks Rusev before the bell and slams him into the steel steps. Back in the ring, Rusev takes down Mysterio and the bell rings. Rusev beats and punches Mysterio and then shoulder checks him in the corner. Rusev tosses Mysterio across the ring and then chokes Mysterio with a boot across the neck. Rusev kicks Mysterio in the corner and clotheslines him. Rusev elbows Mysterio and then kicks Mysterio down to the mat. Mysterio kicks Rusev and comes off the top rope twice with double axe handles and then kicks Rusev onto the ropes. Mysterio goes for 6-1-9 but gets clotheslined down and then suplexed twice and then Rusev throws him across the ring with a Fallaway Slam and we cut to a commercial break.

Back from a commercial break, Rusev chokes out Mysterio in the corner. Mysterio guillotines Rusev on the ropes and takes him down with a neckbreaker. Mysterio goes for Three Amigos but DDT's Rusev instead and covers for a near fall. Mysterio goes for a Frog Splash but Rusev gets his knees up. Rusev slams down Mysterio and goes crazy in the ring and goes for The Accolade and Mysterio rolls out of the ring. Mysterio grabs both of his titles and goes to leave and Penta shows up and stops him. Rusev tosses Mysterio into Penta and then takes him back to the ring. Penta stops Rusev and Rusev punches Penta. Back in the ring, Mysterio puts a hammer in his boots and goes to hit Rusev with a 6-1-9 and Rusev stops him. Rusev gets the hammer out and as the ref is putting it away, Mysterio low blows Rusev. Mysterio hits a 6-1-9 and Frog Splash and gets the win.

Winner and STILL WWE Intercontinental Champion: Dominik Mysterio

After the match, Penta drops Rusev with a DDT as Mysterio gloats at the entry way.

Maxxine Dupri is shown backstage with Otis and Akira Tozawa as she gets ready for her match.

Match 3 - WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship Match: Becky Lynch(c) -vs- Maxxine Dupri

Lynch gets Dupri in the corner off the bell and the ref breaks them up. Lynch kicks and punches down Dupri and then connects with shoulder tackles in the corner on Dupri. Dupri rolls up Lynch and Lynch kicks out and Dupri tries again. Lynch kicks Dupri and throws her out of the ring. Lynch tosses Dupri over the barricades and gets back in the ring and we cut to a commercial.

Back to the match, Lynch throws Dupri out of the ring and then slides between the ropes and takes out Dupri. Lynch comes off the apron and strikes down Dupri and slams her into the barricades. Lynch keeps running out to Dupri to assault her and runs back into the ring. Dupri finally gets back in the ring and hits stunner on Lynch and covers for a two count. Dupri counters a ManHandle Slam and both women are laid out. Dupri takes down Lynch with some clotheslines and a boot. Dupri connects with a step up leg drop and covers Lynch for a near fall. Dupri suplexes Lynch and knees Lynch. Lynch kicks out of the pin and Dupri is getting frustrated. Lynch and Dupri punch each other in the middle of the ring. Lynch kicks and punches Dupri and tries for a ManHandleSlam and Dupri counters and kicks Lynch and covers her. Lynch kicks out and Dupri gets Lynch in an ankle lock. Lynch gets out and hits a butterfly suplex and gets Dupri in an arm bar. Dupri counters out and puts Lynch in another ankle lock. Lynch breaks the hold and Dupri climbs the ropes but gets clobbered by Lynch. Lynch climbs up with Dupri and they trade punches. Dupri throws Lynch off the top rope and hits a top rope cross body and covers Lynch for a near fall. Lynch leaves the ring and grabs her belt and goes to leave. Dupri goes out after her and throws her back in the ring. Dupri hits a sunset flips and covers for a two count. Lynch clocks Dupri with her championship and the bell rings ending the match.

Winner by DQ: Maxxine Dupri

After the match, Lynch beats up Dupri. Lynch ManHandle Slams Dupri in the center of the ring and leaves with her title.

A video package for the Kabuki Warriors play. Asuka and Kairi Sane brag about breaking Rhea Ripley's nose and say she got what she deserved for breaking up their family. They then say they want Tag Team gold and that the Kabuki Warriors are back.

Paul Heyman waits outside Adam Pearce's office. Pearce comes out of his office and tells Heyman he's taken Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed out of the Battle Royal. Pearce asks Heyman if he wants Reed and Breakker in the Battle Royal. Heyman says yes, and Pearce asks him to say please. Heyman asks Pearce and says please and Pearce says no and slams the door on Heyman's face. Becky Lynch shows up behind Heyman. Heyman tells Lynch he had no choice and Breakker and Reed conspired against Seth Rollins and his hands were tied. He reminds Lynch he put himself in physical jeopardy and he just had to make sure he survived and he's sorry Rollins didn't survive. He tells Lynch there is a vision that includes her and she can have a hot husband at home and an oracle on the ring. Lynch calls him a penguin faced prick and says neither her or Rollins ever trusted him. She tells him when Rollins comes back he won't hurt Heyman but will hurt whatever nepobaby Heyman is promoting.

Match 4: Stephanie Vaquer -vs- Roxanne Perez w/Raquel Rodriguez

Perez avoids Vaquer off the bell but gets slammed down. A bunch of holds and reversals are seen. Vaquer targets Perez's arm and Perez flips out of the hold. Vaquer takes down Perez and puts her in another arm hold. Vaquer is slammed down and Vaquer then flips Perez to the other end of the ring. Perez tries to pin Vaquer and Vaquer does the same. Perez takes down Vaquer and covers her again and we get a kick out. Vaquer runs away and leaves the ring and goes to Rodriguez to regroup. Vaquer chases Perez and back in the ring she covers Perez for two. Perez slaps Vaquer and Vaquer slams down Perez. Vaquer goes for Devil's Kiss but Perez counters out of it. Rodriguez punches Vaquer as the ref is distracted and we cut to a break.

We're back, Perez has Vaquer on the mat. Perez punches and kicks Vaquer and works on her left arm. Vaquer slams down Perez and punches and chops Perez. Vaquer clotheslines Perez in the corner and then hits a Meteora to Perez in the corner. Vaquer hits a DragonScrew and then slams down Perez. Vaquer hits Devil's Kiss on Perez and covers for a near fall. Vaquer goes for SVB and Perez counters and takes down Vaquer. Perez hits a cartwheel knee to Vaquer and covers for a two count. Vaquer gets put in a crossface and then covered and Vaquer kicks out. Vaquer counters PopRox and hits a 6-1-9. Rodriguez distracts Vaquer and Perez attacks Vaquer and smokes her on her back. Perez climbs the ropes and Vaquer pushes Perez off and Rodriguez catches Perez. Vaquer hits a crossbody to the outside on Perez and Rodriguez. Vaquer hits Angel Wings on Perez and gets the win.

Winner: Stephanie Vaquer

After the match Perez and Rodriguez attack Vaquer. Nikki Bella runs out and takes out Rodriguez. Bella attacks Perez and then gets kicked down by Rodriguez. Vaquer takes out Rodriguez and DDT's her. Bella and Vaquer dropkick Rodriguez out of the ring and then celebrate as Perez and Rodriguez cower outside the ring.

Lyra Valkyria is talking to Adam Pearce backstage. Bayley comes by and Pearce leaves. Bayley has an idea, she says she has a surprise for Valkyria as it's her birthday soon. Bayley says Valkyria will have her surprise next week.

Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker are backstage. Paul Heyman comes up to them and Breakker says he has a hard time understanding what's going on. They came here with the championship which was taken from them and now they're taken off the Battle Royal. Heyman tells them the story of Brock Lesnar and CM Punk and how they became successful after listening to Heyman. Heyman asks Breakker and Reed to listen to him as being on top isn't just about power it's about the backstage politics and tells them they're the future of the WWE and leaves.

Stephanie Vaquer and Nikki Bella walk backstage. Bella tells Vaquer she's proud of her and that she's taken the division by storm. Bella tells Vaquer she has a big target on her back and anyone can take her out. Vaquer says she owes Bella one and Bella says that's good because she'll need Vaquer to have her back.

CM Punk comes out before the match starts and gets on commentary.

Match 5 - No. 1 Contender's Battle Royal: Jey Uso -vs- Jimmy Uso -vs- LA Knight -vs- Otis -vs- Akira Tozawa -vs- Ivar -vs- Grayson Waller -vs- Rusev -vs- Kofi Kingston -vs- Dominik Mysterio -vs- Finn Balor -vs- JD McDonagh -vs- Penta -vs- El Grande Americano -vs- Sheamus -vs- Dragon Lee -vs- AJ Styles

All the men go at it at the bell. Ivar and Otis push everyone away and start fighting. Otis slams down almost everyone and goes face to face with Rusev in the middle of the ring as everyone else battles. Otis is eliminated by Rusev. Rusev eliminates Tozawa. Lee is eliminated by McDonagh and Balor. Mysterio eliminates Rusev and Penta and we cut to a commercial break.

Back to our main event - during the break, Waller is eliminated by Jimmy & Jey Uso. Ivar squishes everyone and comes face to face with Sheamus. Sheamus and Ivar go at it and Sheamus eliminates Ivar. Americano puts a steel plate in his mask but is dropped by The Usos and is eliminated. Balor and McDonagh save Mysterio from being eliminated by Sheamus. Sheamus eliminates McDonagh, and then hits 10 beats on Balor and eliminates Balor. Sheamus is eliminated by Balor, McDonagh and Kingston. Sheamus beats up Balor and McDonagh outside the ring. Styles eliminates Mysterio but the ref misses it because he's caught up with Sheamus, Balor and McDonagh and we cut to another break.

During the break, no one was eliminated and we are down to Mysterio, Styles, Jimmy, Jey, Knight and Kingston. Styles eliminates Kingston. Jimmy eliminates Styles. Jey eliminates Jimmy and Knight. Jey eliminates Mysterio.

Winner: Jey Uso

After the match, Jimmy is all pissed Jey eliminated him, when he saved Jey twice from being eliminated. Jimmy yells at Jey from outside the ring as Jey ignores Jimmy and YEETs with the crowd. CM Punk gets in the ring, Jey and Punk stand across each other in the middle of the ring and stare at each other. They get in each other's faces and the show fades to black.