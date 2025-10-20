SPOILER On Nikki Bella’s Role During 20th October WWE Raw

Nikki Bella is set to make her return to WWE RAW tonight, and it looks like much more than a brief appearance.

According to a report from Bodyslam.net, the former Divas Champion will be featured on the October 20 episode, joining forces with Stephanie Vaquer in an ongoing feud against Judgment Day’s Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez.

Although WWE has not officially confirmed the segment, the report indicates Bella’s role will be significant and could expand over the next several weeks.

Tonight’s edition of Raw live from the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, promises a loaded lineup. Becky Lynch will defend the Women’s Intercontinental Championship against Maxxine Dupri, while Dominik Mysterio puts his Intercontinental Title on the line against Rusev. In tag team action, Finn Balor and JD McDonagh battle AJ Styles and Dragon Lee for the WWE Tag Team Titles. Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and Paul Heyman are also set to address their violent assault on Seth Rollins last week.

The show is expected to close with Adam Pearce delivering a major update regarding the future of the World Heavyweight Championship, following news that Rollins has been pulled from television to undergo shoulder surgery.

Nikki Bella’s involvement alongside Stephanie Vaquer adds another layer of intrigue to an already high-stakes episode. Whether she appears to confront, compete, or make a statement, her return marks a bold new chapter for Monday Night RAW.

