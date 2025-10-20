×
Sir Mo Of WWE’s Men On A Mission Passes Away Aged 58

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 20, 2025
Bobby Horne, best known to wrestling fans as Sir Mo from WWE’s Men on a Mission, has sadly passed away at the age of 58. The news was confirmed by Book Pro Wrestlers on Facebook. Horne had been battling serious health complications in the ICU due to a severe blood infection and pneumonia. Over the years, he faced several health challenges, including undergoing a kidney transplant in 2018 and contracting COVID-19 in 2022.

Former WWE star Leilani Kai paid tribute to Horne in a heartfelt message shared on Facebook, remembering him as a kind and genuine presence both in and out of the ring.

“It breaks my heart to hear that Bobby Horne, better known to wrestling fans as Sir Mo of Men on a Mission, has passed away. 💔

I first met Bobby when we were both traveling with the WWF in the mid-90s. He was always kind to me , always smiling, joking around, and treating everyone with respect. When you were new or didn’t quite fit in yet, Bobby had a way of making you feel welcome. That meant a lot back then, especially on those long road trips when being part of the locker room family mattered most.

We also worked together many times later on the Carolina independent circuit, and he was just as genuine outside the spotlight as he was under it. He loved the business, loved the fans, and loved giving back. Bobby had that special kind of warmth that reminded you wrestling isn’t just about what happens in the ring , it’s about the people and memories that come with it.

Rest in peace, my friend. Thank you for every laugh, every kind word, and every night we shared on the road. You’ll be missed by all of us who knew you.”

Horne was part of the popular early 1990s WWE tag team Men on a Mission alongside Mabel (later known as Viscera) and their manager Oscar. The team captured the WWE World Tag Team Championship in 1994 and became known for their colorful presentation and high-energy performances during WWE’s New Generation era.

⚡ Explore WNS














