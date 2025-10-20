Clarification On WWE Use Of AI Technology

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com recently revealed that WWE has brought in Cyrus Kowsari as its new Senior Director of Creative Strategy. Meltzer also mentioned that the company is making use of Writer AI, a platform designed and trained using WWE-related material.

Following that report, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com took to Twitter/X to provide more clarity on WWE’s use of AI technology.

“Fightful Select spoke to a number of people in WWE, including top talent and near creative, about the overreaction to WWE using AI.

WWE creative has had AI software for years, but it’s barely used, and basically a glorified creative assistant. It’s supposed to be used more on the production end to organize things, and do things like eliminate background noise from certain shots.

One top talent said ‘Michael Hayes, Ed Koskey and Paul Heyman are not AI.’”

