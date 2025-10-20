×
Billy Gunn Opens Up About Wrestling Past 60 And Staying Safe In The Ring

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 20, 2025
Billy Gunn may be in his 60s, but the AEW veteran continues to defy expectations as an active in-ring performer. Known for his incredible longevity and dedication to fitness, Gunn recently opened up about how he manages to keep wrestling while maintaining his physical health after more than three decades in the business.

During an interview with Fuel & Flex, Gunn reflected on the challenges of wrestling at his age and how his mindset has changed over the years.

“Wrestling move-wise, that’s all they wanna see (the Fame-Asser). But my hips started hurting. And I was like, ‘What is that from? Oh yeah, 35 years of landing on the same spot night after night.’

My biggest fear is that when I wrestle now, what I have to get past is, ‘God I hope I don’t get hurt, I won’t be able to train.’ That’s like the number one thing that gets in my head, is like, ‘Okay, I don’t wanna do a bunch of this because if I get hurt or something tweaks, then I won’t be able to go to the gym and lift, and if I can’t do that, I will lose my mind.’”

Despite the wear and tear, Gunn explained that he still enjoys stepping into the ring , but he is more selective about when and who he wrestles.

“I still pretty much do everything that I do. I never really did a lot. Now, when I get in the ring, it’s more for nostalgia purposes, for people to see – it’s more for parents that have kids that go, ‘Hey, this is the guy I grew up on, and I can still see him live.’

I don’t do a bunch of stuff. I don’t not work, but I’m very particular of who I work with, because nowadays people just go to wrestling school and think that they’re John Cena for some reason.

They think they’re that good. And all of a sudden they say, ‘Hey I’m gonna do this,’ and I go, ‘You ain’t doing that to me. I’m not trusting you to turn me upside down and hope that you can hold me when you’re 100 pounds soaking wet. That’s insane. I don’t even know why you thought that’s a thing.’

I stay away from just doing crazy things that I don’t need to do.”

