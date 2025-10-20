Killer Kross Documentary “#OneBigWork” Premieres Tonight After WWE Raw

Killer Kross (formerly Karrion Kross) is stepping back into the spotlight with the premiere of his third documentary, “#OneBigWork,” airing tonight, October 20, 2025, at 10:15 PM Eastern, immediately following WWE Raw.

According to Kross, the project takes viewers “into the real world of what life looks like after WWE,” and will be available on his official YouTube channel.

The teaser trailer hints that Kross may be blurring the lines between reality and storyline. The film appears to explore the fan theories surrounding his WWE release and whether his post-WWE journey has all been part of a master plan. Text in the trailer asks, “Is this part of a storyline?” followed by a voiceover declaring, “If this is a ‘work’ then this is a great job by the WWE to make you think that this is the end.”

A voice that sounds like Kevin Nash can also be heard saying, “I don’t think that they particularly want you to book your own sh*t… and they’re just, they’re cutting his money but he’s definitely gotten himself more over with the crowd.”

Kross speaks candidly about the groundswell of support he has received since leaving WWE, saying, “‘We Want Kross’ is very fckin’ real.” The trailer closes with a sharp statement aimed at the industry itself: “It’s so f**kin’ cool to be punk rock and rock n roll, right? For everyone to think of you that way. Unfortunately, behind closed doors, when it’s time to do punk rock and rock n roll sht, a lot of people just bend the knee.”