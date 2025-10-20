×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Killer Kross Documentary “#OneBigWork” Premieres Tonight After WWE Raw

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 20, 2025
Killer Kross Documentary “#OneBigWork” Premieres Tonight After WWE Raw

Killer Kross (formerly Karrion Kross) is stepping back into the spotlight with the premiere of his third documentary, “#OneBigWork,” airing tonight, October 20, 2025, at 10:15 PM Eastern, immediately following WWE Raw.

According to Kross, the project takes viewers “into the real world of what life looks like after WWE,” and will be available on his official YouTube channel.

The teaser trailer hints that Kross may be blurring the lines between reality and storyline. The film appears to explore the fan theories surrounding his WWE release and whether his post-WWE journey has all been part of a master plan. Text in the trailer asks, “Is this part of a storyline?” followed by a voiceover declaring, “If this is a ‘work’ then this is a great job by the WWE to make you think that this is the end.”

A voice that sounds like Kevin Nash can also be heard saying, “I don’t think that they particularly want you to book your own sh*t… and they’re just, they’re cutting his money but he’s definitely gotten himself more over with the crowd.”

Kross speaks candidly about the groundswell of support he has received since leaving WWE, saying, “‘We Want Kross’ is very fckin’ real.” The trailer closes with a sharp statement aimed at the industry itself: “It’s so f**kin’ cool to be punk rock and rock n roll, right? For everyone to think of you that way. Unfortunately, behind closed doors, when it’s time to do punk rock and rock n roll sht, a lot of people just bend the knee.”

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login

WWE Monday Night RAW

October 20, 2025 at

Sacramento, California, USA

Hashtag: #raw
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE Monday Night RAW

Sacramento, California

Oct. 20th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Oct. 21st 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

San Antonio, Texas

Oct. 22nd 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

San Antonio, Texas

Oct. 22nd 2025

#collision

WWE EVOLVE

Orlando, Florida

Oct. 22nd 2025

#evolve

TNA iMPACT

USA

Oct. 23rd 2025

#impact

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Tempe, Arizona

Oct. 24th 2025

#smackdown

WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2025

Prescott Valley, Arizona

Oct. 25th 2025

#halloween havoc

WWE Monday Night RAW

Anaheim, California

Oct. 27th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Oct. 28th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Edinburg, Texas

Oct. 29th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Edinburg, Texas

Oct. 29th 2025

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Salt Lake City, Utah

Oct. 31st 2025

#smackdown

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy