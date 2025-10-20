Alberto Del Rio Reveals Alleged Reason Behind Ricardo Rodriguez’s Battle With Alcoholism

Alberto Del Rio has recently spoken out about what he claims are the personal details behind his former WWE personal ring announcer Ricardo Rodriguez’s struggles with alcoholism, describing a story of heartbreak and family betrayal.

Rodriguez, whose real name is Jesús Rodríguez, has previously opened up about his addiction journey. In a 2024 interview with Chris Van Vliet, he recalled that after leaving WWE, he felt lost and turned to alcohol to fill the void. “I was chugging whole boxes of wine,” Rodriguez admitted, explaining how he quickly spiraled into a dark period of bitterness and isolation. “I was angry and bitter,” he said, noting that he pushed away many of his closest friends during that time.

In a new clip shared by @MDALuchaLibre on Twitter, Del Rio shared his version of events that he claims triggered Rodriguez’s struggles.

“He became an alcoholic,” Del Rio said. “He’s been clean for two and a half years now… My Rich, congratulations, I love you, it takes a special strength to beat those demons.”

Del Rio then clarified that he had told the story out of order, revealing what he alleges led to Rodriguez’s depression. “I started the story badly,” Del Rio said. “His wife cheated on him with his brother and cleaned him out… I mean, they cleaned him out, poor guy, they left him on the street, and that plunged him into a depression that led to alcoholism.”

During his 2024 discussion with Van Vliet, Rodriguez described how he reached out for help and eventually found a way back. After posting on social media asking for guidance, he was contacted by Christopher Dreisbach, who encouraged him to reach out to WWE through their wellness program.

“WWE has this really cool wellness program part where if you’ve been with them and you encounter a similar situation, they can help you out,” Rodriguez explained. “So I got in contact with WWE, and this is where a good friend of mine Drew McIntyre comes in. I sent Drew a message, and I was like, ‘Hey, can you find out the information of the wellness policy, who’s in charge or something.’”

McIntyre stepped up to help connect him to the right people. “So then he dug around, and he got me the info. I contacted WWE… and he’s like, oh, and we’ve done stuff with them before. Go ahead and set it up, and we can figure out the details later. So yeah, Drew was a big part of making that connection.”

Rodriguez has since been open about maintaining his sobriety, calling it a “daily battle” that he now manages with gratitude and support.

In the recent interview clip, Del Rio also gave fans an update on Rodriguez’s life and career since overcoming addiction. “When he returned, after he beat his demons, he returned to the industry but opened his little company, his wrestling school,” Del Rio shared.

He also praised Rodriguez’s wrestling ability, despite his career primarily being known for his announcing role alongside Del Rio. “Even though he was my announcer, he is a fantastic wrestler. Technically, he is a fantastic wrestler, but he doesn’t have the look, or the aesthetic, or the physique to be able to be sellable, profitable. But, a fantastic wrestler. He opened his little school, he lives there in Lancaster, Philadelphia.”