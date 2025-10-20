MVP Addresses Rumors Of Backstage Heat With Mike Bailey

MVP has put an end to speculation suggesting he has backstage tension with AEW star “Speedball” Mike Bailey, making it clear that there is “no issue there” between them. The talk began earlier this summer, with claims that MVP had refused to let his managed team, The Hurt Syndicate, lose to Bailey and Kevin Knight, who compete together as JetSpeed.
During his Marking Out with MVP & Dwayne Swayze podcast, the AEW manager addressed the rumors directly, explaining that his professional relationship with Bailey has always been respectful. “At no point did I ever say that I dislike ‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey,” MVP said.
He continued, “I don’t have an issue with Speedball. We work together, we see each other, we shake hands and we keep it moving. Like, there’s no issue there.”
MVP also praised Bailey’s attitude and reaffirmed that he gets along well with his peers. “I don’t have any problems with any of the talent that I work with at AEW,” he said. “Mike Bailey is one of the nicest guys around. I don’t have a problem with him.” Both men even poked fun at the situation online shortly after the initial reports surfaced.
Turning to the wider AEW locker room, MVP gave his perspective on the company’s backstage environment. “And to be honest, as far as I know, amongst talent at AEW, I think everybody pretty much gets along amongst the talent,” he said.
He acknowledged that competitive tension is inevitable in the business. “I mean, yeah, you’re always going to have professional disagreements,” MVP admitted. “And everybody’s, you know, jockeying for a position. Everybody wants to be the top guy. So, yeah, you’re going to have rifts and you’re going to have issues.”
However, MVP made it clear that there are no serious divisions behind the scenes. “But for the most part, I don’t know of anybody in the AEW locker room that has, like, legitimate beef with anybody,” he concluded.
