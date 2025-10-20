×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

MVP Addresses Rumors Of Backstage Heat With Mike Bailey

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 20, 2025
MVP Addresses Rumors Of Backstage Heat With Mike Bailey

MVP has put an end to speculation suggesting he has backstage tension with AEW star “Speedball” Mike Bailey, making it clear that there is “no issue there” between them. The talk began earlier this summer, with claims that MVP had refused to let his managed team, The Hurt Syndicate, lose to Bailey and Kevin Knight, who compete together as JetSpeed.

During his Marking Out with MVP & Dwayne Swayze podcast, the AEW manager addressed the rumors directly, explaining that his professional relationship with Bailey has always been respectful. “At no point did I ever say that I dislike ‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey,” MVP said.

He continued, “I don’t have an issue with Speedball. We work together, we see each other, we shake hands and we keep it moving. Like, there’s no issue there.”

MVP also praised Bailey’s attitude and reaffirmed that he gets along well with his peers. “I don’t have any problems with any of the talent that I work with at AEW,” he said. “Mike Bailey is one of the nicest guys around. I don’t have a problem with him.” Both men even poked fun at the situation online shortly after the initial reports surfaced.

Turning to the wider AEW locker room, MVP gave his perspective on the company’s backstage environment. “And to be honest, as far as I know, amongst talent at AEW, I think everybody pretty much gets along amongst the talent,” he said.

He acknowledged that competitive tension is inevitable in the business. “I mean, yeah, you’re always going to have professional disagreements,” MVP admitted. “And everybody’s, you know, jockeying for a position. Everybody wants to be the top guy. So, yeah, you’re going to have rifts and you’re going to have issues.”

However, MVP made it clear that there are no serious divisions behind the scenes. “But for the most part, I don’t know of anybody in the AEW locker room that has, like, legitimate beef with anybody,” he concluded.

Comment - Join WNS (It’s Free!) 

Ready to join the discussion? Sign up in 30 seconds to comment on wrestling news, connect with fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Click the link to sign up today - (Don't forget to verify your email!).

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login

WWE Monday Night RAW

October 20, 2025 at

Sacramento, California, USA

Hashtag: #raw
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE Monday Night RAW

Sacramento, California

Oct. 20th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Oct. 21st 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

San Antonio, Texas

Oct. 22nd 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

San Antonio, Texas

Oct. 22nd 2025

#collision

WWE EVOLVE

Orlando, Florida

Oct. 22nd 2025

#evolve

TNA iMPACT

USA

Oct. 23rd 2025

#impact

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Tempe, Arizona

Oct. 24th 2025

#smackdown

WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2025

Prescott Valley, Arizona

Oct. 25th 2025

#halloween havoc

WWE Monday Night RAW

Anaheim, California

Oct. 27th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Oct. 28th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Edinburg, Texas

Oct. 29th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Edinburg, Texas

Oct. 29th 2025

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Salt Lake City, Utah

Oct. 31st 2025

#smackdown

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy