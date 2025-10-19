×
WWE Hall Of Famer D-Von Dudley Discusses Racism He Encountered From Top Officials

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 19, 2025
WWE Hall of Famers The Dudley Boyz, Bubba Ray and D-Von, recently appeared in a new interview on Maven Huffman’s YouTube channel. During the conversation, Bubba asked D-Von if he had faced racism when their iconic tag team first came together.

D-Von explained that his experience in ECW was positive, but things changed after they moved to WWE.

“No, I didn’t experience it when we were together, because when we got together, we were in ECW , and in ECW, I did not experience it. I experienced it in WWE, you know. I experienced it with certain top officials, who I don’t really want to name.

When a person comes up to you and tells you that they don’t like you because of the color of your skin, and you’re sitting there going, ‘Wow, really? We’re in 1999, 2000, and you’re still coming to me and saying crap like this?’ There were certain people in that organization at that time who felt that I should not have said anything , people who had the power to basically bury me if need be , just because I might have stood up for what I felt was right.”

