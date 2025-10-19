×
WWE Continues ID Program Despite Recent Developmental Talent Cuts

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 19, 2025
WWE Continues ID Program Despite Recent Developmental Talent Cuts

This month has seen a number of talent releases across several WWE programs, including WWE LFG, NXT, EVOLVE, and the WWE ID initiative, according to PWMania.com.

While a number of developmental names have completed their time with the company, WWE reportedly remains committed to continuing its ID program, which serves as a key part of its talent development system.

Sean Ross Sapp revealed on Fightful Select Answers that when asked whether WWE plans to scale back the ID program, the company may make minor adjustments but is still actively recruiting and has long-term plans for the project. He added that WWE also intends to move forward with creative plans for the ID titles.

Sapp went on to explain that periodic cuts are an unavoidable part of WWE’s developmental structure, describing it as an “unfortunate reality” within what he called “a pipeline of a pipeline.”

Launched in June 2024, the WWE ID program was introduced as a companion to the Next In Line (NIL) initiative. It is designed to identify and support independent professional wrestlers, offering them a structured path toward potentially joining WWE.

Training schools affiliated with the ID program include Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling, Seth Rollins and Marek Brave’s Black and Brave Academy, Cody Rhodes’ Nightmare Factory, and the Elite Pro Wrestling Training Center.

⚡ Explore WNS


