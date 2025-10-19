×
Tod Gordon Hospitalized, Family Shares Update

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 19, 2025
od Gordon, the original founder of ECW, is currently in the hospital.

A message shared on Gordon’s official Instagram account on Saturday revealed that he has been hospitalized for some time. His family explained that he is focusing on his health and is unable to respond to messages or see visitors at the moment.

The family’s statement read:

“From the Family of Tod Gordon:
We wanted to share that Tod Gordon is currently in the hospital and has been for some time. If you’ve reached out and haven’t heard back, please know he’s not ignoring anyone , he’s just focusing on his health right now.
While he is unable to receive visitors, we appreciate all your love, support, and prayers during this time. Please keep him in your thoughts.
Thank you.”

Gordon launched Eastern Championship Wrestling in 1992, which later became an affiliate of the NWA. After bringing Paul Heyman on board as booker in 1993, the promotion rebranded as Extreme Championship Wrestling following its split from the NWA in 1994. Gordon’s influence helped shape one of the most revolutionary promotions in wrestling history.

He was inducted into the 2300 Arena’s Hardcore Hall of Fame in 2009 alongside Sabu, while posthumous honors were given to Eddie Gilbert and Chris Candido. In 2023, Gordon teamed up with Sean Oliver to release Tod is God: The Authorized Story of How I Created Extreme Championship Wrestling, offering his personal account of ECW’s groundbreaking legacy.

 
 
 
 
 
