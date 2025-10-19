Stephanie Vaquer Reflects On Emotional Return To Japan After WWE Tokyo Shows

Stephanie Vaquer has shared an emotional message following her return to Japan, marking another milestone in her wrestling journey.

The WWE Women’s World Champion competed at the company’s two-night event at Ryogoku Kokugikan in Tokyo on Thursday and Friday, successfully defending her title both nights. On Sunday, Vaquer took to social media to reflect on her connection with Japan and how deeply it has shaped her career and personal growth, writing that Japan will always be part of her “story, strength, and heart.”

In her heartfelt post, Vaquer wrote:

“Kintsugi is the Japanese belief that teaches that when you break, you can become whole again by embracing your scars, showing that what is repaired is more valuable, because it is unique and stronger. Returning to Japan shakes my soul, because here I was once a rookie who broke while trying to survive through the language, the culture, and the relentless trainings… But here I also learned to rebuild myself, to transform my fractures into strength. I have returned once more, but this time as the WWE Women’s World Champion, with my scars shining like gold… and with the Gold around my waist. Thank you, Japan, for being part of my story, my strength, and my heart.”

Vaquer’s ties to Japan stretch back to 2018 when she first wrestled for Stardom during the summer. She would later make appearances for Ice Ribbon, WAVE, and other promotions in 2022, continuing to strengthen her connection to the Japanese wrestling scene. Her last appearance in Japan before WWE’s Tokyo shows came on March 10, 2024, when she defeated Giulia at Korakuen Hall to win the NJPW Strong Women’s Championship. She eventually lost that title to Mercedes Mone at Forbidden Door in June.

Vaquer’s full post can be viewed below.