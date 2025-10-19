×
Three WWE Stars Get Matching Tattoos While Touring Japan

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 19, 2025
Three WWE stars decided to mark their time in Japan in a permanent way during the company’s recent live event tour.

WWE held back-to-back shows in Japan on October 17 and 18, which featured AJ Styles’ emotional farewell as he competed in his final matches in the country ahead of his retirement next year.

Alongside Styles’ send-off, several other top names were in action, including CM Punk, Rhea Ripley, and Raquel Rodriguez. The trio shared plenty of time together across the two nights, with Punk teaming up with Ripley and IYO SKY to take out Dominik Mysterio during the first show. On night two, Ripley and Rodriguez competed in a four-way bout for the WWE Women’s World Championship against SKY and reigning champion Stephanie Vaquer.

Before heading back to the United States, Punk, Ripley, and Rodriguez revealed that they commemorated their trip by getting matching tattoos. The new ink was proudly shown off in photos shared online.

Interestingly, this is not the first time Rhea Ripley has gotten matching tattoos with fellow WWE stars. Back in 2023, she, Dominik Mysterio, and Damian Priest also had matching tattoos done during WWE’s visit to Puerto Rico for Backlash while they were all part of The Judgment Day.

