Backstage Update On Seth Rollins’ Upcoming Shoulder Surgery

An update has been shared regarding Seth Rollins following the shoulder injury that forced him to vacate the World Heavyweight Championship. On the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer confirmed that Rollins will undergo surgery and discussed the uncertainty surrounding his recovery, including whether he will be fit in time for WrestleMania.

Meltzer stated that surgery is a certainty for Rollins. “He’s having surgery. I mean, that’s 100%,” Meltzer said. However, the full extent of the damage remains unclear until the operation takes place. “When they open up, they’ll find out, like, they don’t know all the damage in his shoulder, and they will find out the damage when they open him up, and when they do the surgery, will have an idea,” he added.

As for WrestleMania season, Meltzer noted that WWE is hopeful but realistic about the situation. “I guess the best way to put it is, they hope he’ll be okay for Wrestlemania. There’s no way of knowing one way or the other today whether he will be or not,” Meltzer explained. He went on to confirm that Rollins will miss several months of action regardless of the outcome. “But you know he’s out for months for sure, which we already knew.”

The injury has already led to major changes in WWE’s plans. The scheduled World Heavyweight Championship match between Seth Rollins and CM Punk at the November 1 Saturday Night’s Main Event has been canceled. WWE is expected to reveal its updated direction for the vacant title during Monday Night Raw.

We wish Seth Rollins a full and speedy recovery.

