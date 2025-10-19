Rikishi Undergoes Emergency Surgery, Pulled From Upcoming Events

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi recently underwent an unexpected surgery, according to PWInsider.com. The report noted that the health issue leading to the procedure came up suddenly, and Rikishi is expected to provide an update on his condition soon. For now, he has been pulled from several upcoming appearances to focus on his recovery.

Rikishi was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2014 after a remarkable career that saw him capture the WWE Intercontinental Championship, the World Tag Team Championship, and the WWE Tag Team Championship. He is also the father of WWE stars Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, and Solo Sikoa, and co-owner of Knokx Pro Wrestling Academy, which drew headlines earlier this year following the Raja Jackson incident.

Everyone at WrestlingNewsSource wishes Rikishi the very best in his recovery.

