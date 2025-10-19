×
AEW Dynamite Set For Two Huge Title Matches And Major Tournament Reveal

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 19, 2025
The dust from AEW WrestleDream has barely settled, and now the fallout is about to shake things up on AEW Dynamite. The October 22 edition, airing live from San Antonio, Texas, is shaping up to be a blockbuster night featuring two championship matches and a long-awaited announcement that fans have been anticipating for months.

AEW has confirmed that the full bracket for the company’s first-ever Women’s Tag Team Championship tournament will finally be revealed on Dynamite. While details such as the number of participating teams and the official start date remain under wraps, viewers will get their first glimpse of how the competition will unfold.

After earning their opportunity at WrestleDream, The Hurt Syndicate, Shelton Benjamin, Bobby Lashley, and MVP, are stepping up for their shot at the AEW World Trios Championships. They’ll face Samoa Joe, Katsuyori Shibata, and Powerhouse Hobbs, collectively known as The Opps, in what promises to be a high-impact battle. The champions recently turned on Hangman Page, solidifying their new alliance and adding even more fire to this matchup.

Also announced for the night, Kazuchika Okada will defend the AEW Unified Championship against Bandido. Their showdown has been brewing since WrestleDream, where Bandido shocked the world by pinning Okada with the 21 Plex in a non-title match. Now, Okada is looking for redemption, with his championship on the line.

AEW Dynamite lineup for October 22 in San Antonio, Texas:

  • AEW World Trios Championship: The Opps (Samoa Joe, Katsuyori Shibata & Powerhouse Hobbs) vs. The Hurt Syndicate (Shelton Benjamin, Bobby Lashley & MVP)

  • AEW Unified Championship: Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Bandido

  • AEW Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament Bracket Reveal

