Ace Steel Blasts Tony Khan For Comparing Jon Moxley To Harley Race

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 19, 2025
Ace Steel Blasts Tony Khan For Comparing Jon Moxley To Harley Race

Ace Steel is not holding back after hearing Tony Khan compare Jon Moxley to wrestling legend Harley Race, and his fiery reaction has everyone talking.

It all kicked off when Ringside News shared Khan’s WrestleDream weekend comments about Moxley. Steel reposted the article on Instagram and went off on the AEW President for what he called a ridiculous take.

“Could be one of the dumbest and most blasphemous things I’ve ever read… utter crap… really infuriating… zero comparison.”

Steel’s anger comes from a deeply personal place. He was mentored by Harley Race and has long spoken with pride about Race’s impact on the wrestling world. For him, comparing Moxley to Race was not just off-base...it was flat-out disrespectful.

So what did Khan actually say? During a podcast, he was asked which AEW star best embodies Harley Race’s spirit. Without hesitation, he named Jon Moxley.

“Yeah, it is Jon Moxley. He’s won the most championships. He’s traveled the world. He’s a hardened veteran. He’s from the Midwest. And he’s a straight shooter and he’s a great person who’s respected by his peers, who takes no gruff, and is so respected as a pro wrestling veteran.”

Khan even said some of Moxley’s matches reminded him of Harley’s violent classics in Japan.

“Many times in Jon Moxley’s matches, I’ve observed, it was like watching a great Harley Race match, or even some of Harley Race’s great matches in Japan remind me of some of the great Jon Moxley matches.”

Khan finished by calling Moxley “a unique personality” who honors the past while blazing his own trail.

“There’s a lot of great influences and great wrestlers that contribute to what Jon Moxley is, but he’s also an incredible, very unique personality in the world of pro wrestling. I think it’s really cool that he draws comparisons to such a great champion like Harley Race.”

What started as a compliment quickly became a flashpoint of controversy. When a name as sacred as Harley Race is involved, emotions are bound to flare, and Ace Steel made sure Tony Khan knew exactly where he stands.

