AEW WrestleDream Fans Furious After Amazon Prime Stream Fails During Main Event

AEW WrestleDream 2025 was one of the most anticipated pay-per-views of the year, but for many fans, the biggest fight of the night happened off-screen.

The event took place on Saturday, October 18, 2025, from the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri, featuring huge moments including Sting’s dramatic return in the main event. Unfortunately, those watching on Amazon Prime had anything but a smooth experience.

As WrestleDream reached its peak, countless viewers reported streaming failures. Screens went black mid-match, and frustration quickly spread across social media.

One fan vented on X, “I ordered AEW’s WrestleDream through Amazon Prime and all I’m seeing is a blank screen during the main event,” tagging Amazon directly. Another wrote, “Amazon Prime cut WrestleDream mid match during the main event. $50 and didn’t even get to see it all,” adding an angry emoji for good measure.

A third fan fumed, “Really disappointed that @PrimeVideo cut out completely during #WrestleDream tonight. So hbomax subscribers got to watch the biggest match of the night but Prime subscribers got screwed. Such bullsh*t.”

Some frustrated viewers even went looking for illegal streams to catch the show’s conclusion, turning a night of wrestling excitement into a tech disaster.

It remains to be seen whether AEW or Amazon will issue refunds or address the issue publicly.

