Hangman Page Retains AEW World Championship After Brutal Battle At WrestleDream 2025

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 19, 2025
Adam “Hangman” Page has fought long and hard to reach the pinnacle of AEW, and at WrestleDream, he faced one of his toughest challenges yet.

AEW WrestleDream 2025 took place on Saturday, October 18, 2025, inside the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri. The AEW World Championship was on the line as Hangman Page defended his title against the dominant Samoa Joe in a match that lived up to its main event billing.

Samoa Joe came to St. Louis with a clear goal: to test the champion and prove he still had what it takes to rule AEW’s top division. From the opening bell, the two unleashed a physical war that had the crowd completely invested. Both men traded heavy blows and near falls, neither willing to give an inch.

Page narrowly escaped a devastating Muscle Buster before connecting with a Deadeye, only to see Joe power out at two. Determined not to let the moment slip away, Hangman charged across the ring and landed a crushing Buckshot Lariat to score the victory and retain the AEW World Championship.

However, the celebration was short-lived. After the match, Samoa Joe’s stable entered the ring, surrounding the champion. What followed was a brutal ambush, as Joe and his allies left Page lying in the ring. The attack ended with Joe setting up Hangman for a Muscle Buster from the top turnbuckle, signaling a darker, more violent side of the challenger.

It seems the story between Hangman Page and Samoa Joe is far from over.

 

