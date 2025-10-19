×
Brodido Retain AEW Tag Team Titles In Hard-Fought Battle At WrestleDream 2025

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 19, 2025
AEW WrestleDream 2025 showcased one of the most hard-hitting battles of the night as the AEW World Tag Team Titles were defended in front of a roaring crowd at the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri.

Brodido, the reigning champions, faced their toughest test yet when they went toe-to-toe with The Don Callis Family’s powerhouse duo, Kazuchika Okada and Konosuke Takeshita. With Don Callis guiding his faction’s rise to dominance, many expected this match to mark another step in his group’s takeover of AEW.

The bout followed Mercedes Mone’s historic title win, and the energy inside the arena was electric as both teams prepared to battle. From the opening bell, it was clear neither side intended to give an inch. Strength, resilience, and teamwork were on full display as Brody King used his sheer size to overwhelm the challengers, crushing both opponents in the corner with a cannonball that had the fans on their feet.

Okada and Takeshita regrouped and shifted the momentum, with Okada landing a sharp neckbreaker that dropped King to the mat. Bandido then fired back, striking Takeshita with a blistering backfist, only for the sequence to spiral into chaos as all four men exchanged moves in rapid succession.

The final minutes were packed with near falls and dramatic reversals, keeping the audience guessing who would leave as champions. Ultimately, Bandido scored the clean victory for Brodido, retaining the AEW World Tag Team Championships in what many called an upset.

The Don Callis Family looked stunned at the outcome, while Brodido stood tall once again, proving their dominance in AEW’s ever-competitive tag team scene. After this showdown, one thing is clear: whoever challenges next will have to be ready for a war.

